12 Biggest Mid-Day Losers For Thursday
- Immune Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: IMNP) shares dipped 44.1 percent to $1.23 after surging 83.33 percent on Wednesday.
- Seadrill Ltd (NYSE: SDRL) shares tumbled 31.2 percent to $0.184. Seadrill reported a Q2 net loss of $158 million on revenue of $577 million. The company also disclosed that it will likely file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on or before 12th September 2017.
- Avalon Holdings Corp (NYSE: AWX) shares dropped 12.8 percent to $1.98.
- J M Smucker Co (NYSE: SJM) shares tumbled 7.5 percent to $109.96 after the company posted downbeat quarterly results and lowered its FY18 forecast.
- China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (ADR) (NYSE: CHU) shares dropped 7.2 percent to $14.94 after declining 1.89 percent on Wednesday.
- Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE: HRL) shares slipped 7.1 percent to $31.54 after the company reported weaker-than-expected profit for its third quarter and lowered its FY17 earnings outlook.
- Professional Diversity Network Inc (NASDAQ: IPDN) shares declined 6.6 percent to $5.70.
- Bitauto Hldg Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: BITA) shares fell 6.1 percent to $37.55.
- Mesoblast limited (ADR) (NASDAQ: MESO) shares dropped 5.7 percent to $6.33.
- Mechel PAO (ADR) (NYSE: MTL) shares declined 4.9 percent to $5.45.
- Toro Co (NYSE: TTC) fell 4 percent to $66.24. Toro posted upbeat Q3 earnings, while sales missed estimates.
- 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ: FLWS) declined 3.2 percent to $8.62 as the company posted weaker-than-expected Q4 results.
