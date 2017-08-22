25 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ: EXTR) shares rose 15.4 percent to $12.00 in pre-market trading after declining 2.62 percent on Monday.

DSW Inc. (NYSE: DSW) rose 13.3 percent to $17.78 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 earnings.

JA Solar Holdings Co., Ltd. (ADR) (NASDAQ: JASO) rose 8.1 percent to $6.69 in pre-market trading after the company posted stronger-than-expected quarterly profit.

Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc (NASDAQ: HMNY) rose 6.5 percent to $3.30 in pre-market trading after declining 0.96 percent on Monday.

Aluminum Corp. of China Limited (ADR) (NYSE: ACH) rose 4.3 percent to $18.21 in pre-market trading after gaining 1.51 percent on Monday.

Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: RDY) rose 3.8 percent to $31.25 in pre-market trading after falling 2.08 percent on Monday.

Jumei International Holding Ltd(ADR) (NYSE: JMEI) shares rose 3.1 percent to $3.38 in pre-market trading after dropping 6.82 percent on Monday.

Mazor Robotics Ltd - ADR (NASDAQ: MZOR) rose 2.8 percent to $37.24 in pre-market trading after declining 2.26 percent on Monday.

Vipshop Holdings Ltd - ADR (NYSE: VIPS) shares rose 2.7 percent to $9.52 in pre-market trading after falling 5.94 percent on Monday.

(NYSE: VIPS) shares rose 2.7 percent to $9.52 in pre-market trading after falling 5.94 percent on Monday. BHP Billiton plc (ADR) (NYSE: BBL) shares rose 2.5 percent to $36.29 in pre-market trading. BHP Billiton reported FY17 profit of $5.89 billion and sales of $38.29 billion. The company also disclosed that it is looking to sell its U.S. shale oil assets.

Losers

DryShips Inc. (NASDAQ: DRYS) shares fell 9.4 percent to $3.00 in pre-market trading after dropping 1.19 percent on Monday.

Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ: NDSN) fell 9.1 percent to $113.75 in pre-market trading. Nordson reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter, but issued a weak outlook for the current quarter.

Tarena International Inc(ADR) (NASDAQ: TEDU) fell 8.7 percent to $17.00 in pre-market trading. Tarena International reported Q2 earnings of RMB$1.00 per share on sales of RMB$455.83 million. Nomura downgraded Tarena from Buy to Neutral.

Baozun Inc (ADR) (NASDAQ: BZUN) shares fell 8.1 percent to $31.80 in pre-market trading after gaining 1.82 percent on Monday.

Cheetah Mobile Inc (ADR) (NYSE: CMCM) fell 7.7 percent to $10.99. Cheetah Mobile posted Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.09 per share on revenue of $177.239 million.

Momo Inc (ADR) (NYSE: MOMO) fell 6.2 percent to $42.30 in pre-market trading. Momo reported Q2 earnings of $0.35 per ADS on revenue of $312.22 million.

Moleculin Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: MBRX) shares fell 5.7 percent to $2.16 in pre-market trading. Moleculin Biotech reported that it will meet with the EMA on August 30 to discuss clinical trial authorization for study of Annamycin for the treatment of AML.

Redfin Corp (NASDAQ: RDFN) shares fell 5.6 percent to $26.01. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Redfin with a Hold rating, while RBC Capital initiated coverage on the stock with a Sector Perform rating.

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (ADR) (NYSE: CHU) fell 4.9 percent to $15.11 in pre-market trading after gaining 4.54 percent on Monday.

Coty Inc (NYSE: COTY) fell 4.4 percent to $18.70 in pre-market trading as the company posted downbeat quarterly earnings.

Sibanye Gold Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: SBGL) shares fell 3.2 percent to $5.80 in pre-market trading after gaining 3.81 percent on Monday.

Golden Ocean Group Ltd (NASDAQ: GOGL) fell 3.1 percent to $8.40 in pre-market trading after slipping 0.34 percent on Monday.

Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE: APRN) fell 3.1 percent to $5.08 in pre-market trading after declining 1.23 percent on Monday.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (ADR) (NYSE: AU) shares fell 3.2 percent to $9.50 in pre-market trading after dropping 0.20 percent on Monday.

Infosys Ltd ADR (NYSE: INFY) shares fell 2.5 percent to $14.20 in pre-market trading after slipping 1.56 percent on Monday.

