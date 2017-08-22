Market Overview

A Peek Into The Markets: U.S. Stock Futures Signal Higher Start On Wall Street

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 22, 2017 7:06am   Comments
Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade. The FHFA house price index for June will be released at 9:00 a.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 29 points to 21,721.00, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures rose 2.75 points to 2,430.75. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index climbed 19.75 points to 5,813.50.

Oil prices traded higher as Brent crude futures rose 0.29 percent to trade at $51.81 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures gained 0.19 percent to trade at $47.46 a barrel.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were higher today, with the Spanish Ibex Index gaining 0.34 percent, STOXX Europe 600 Index rising 0.52 percent and German DAX 30 index gaining 0.69 percent. The UK's FTSE index was trading higher by 0.65 percent, while French CAC 40 Index climbed 0.49 percent.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average fell 0.05 percent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index gained 0.91 percent, China’s Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.10 percent and India’s BSE Sensex rose 0.11 percent.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at Deutsche Bank upgraded VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) from Hold to Buy.

VMware shares rose 1.94 percent to $98.89 in pre-market trading.

Breaking news

  • Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE: TOL) reported stronger-than-expected profit for its third quarter on Tuesday.
  • Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ: NDSN) reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter, but issued a weak outlook for the current quarter.
  • Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT) posted upbeat earnings for its first quarter on Tuesday.
  • Fabrinet (NYSE: FN) posted stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter, but issued a downbeat forecast for the current quarter.

