25 Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

RH (NYSE: RH) rose 8.6 percent to $54.22 in pre-market trading after gaining 0.52 percent on Friday.

(NYSE: RH) rose 8.6 percent to $54.22 in pre-market trading after gaining 0.52 percent on Friday. JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU) rose 8.1 percent to $21.91 in pre-market trading after falling 1.02 percent on Friday.

(NASDAQ: JBLU) rose 8.1 percent to $21.91 in pre-market trading after falling 1.02 percent on Friday. B Communications Ltd (NASDAQ: BCOM) shares rose 8 percent to $14.63 in pre-market trading.

(NASDAQ: BCOM) shares rose 8 percent to $14.63 in pre-market trading. 58.com Inc (ADR) (NYSE: WUBA) rose 7.4 percent to $57.22 in pre-market trading after the company reported strong results for its second quarter. The company posted quarterly non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS of US$0.66, and revenue of US$382.8 million.

(NYSE: WUBA) rose 7.4 percent to $57.22 in pre-market trading after the company reported strong results for its second quarter. The company posted quarterly non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS of US$0.66, and revenue of US$382.8 million. LG Display Co Ltd. (ADR) (NYSE: LPL) shares rose 6.2 percent to $14.00 in pre-market trading after gaining 1.38 percent on Friday.

(NYSE: LPL) shares rose 6.2 percent to $14.00 in pre-market trading after gaining 1.38 percent on Friday. Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DK) shares rose 6.2 percent to $22.40 in pre-market trading after gaining 1.08 percent on Friday.

(NYSE: DK) shares rose 6.2 percent to $22.40 in pre-market trading after gaining 1.08 percent on Friday. Jumei International Holding Ltd(ADR) (NYSE: JMEI) shares rose 4.8 percent to $3.69 in pre-market trading after jumping 24.38 percent on Friday.

(NYSE: JMEI) shares rose 4.8 percent to $3.69 in pre-market trading after jumping 24.38 percent on Friday. Renren Inc (NYSE: RENN) rose 4.4 percent to $8.59 in pre-market trading after climbing 12.13 percent on Friday.

(NYSE: RENN) rose 4.4 percent to $8.59 in pre-market trading after climbing 12.13 percent on Friday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MTSI) rose 4.4 percent to $41.40 in pre-market trading after slipping 2.72 percent on Friday.

(NASDAQ: MTSI) rose 4.4 percent to $41.40 in pre-market trading after slipping 2.72 percent on Friday. SigmaTron International (NASDAQ: SGMA) rose 4.3 percent to $8.50 in pre-market trading after gaining 0.37 percent on Friday.

(NASDAQ: SGMA) rose 4.3 percent to $8.50 in pre-market trading after gaining 0.37 percent on Friday. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE: FCAU) shares rose 3.7 percent to $13.04 in pre-market trading. China's Great Wall Motor is seeking a meeting with Fiat Chrysler to discuss acquisition of Jeep Brand, Automotive News reported.

(NYSE: FCAU) shares rose 3.7 percent to $13.04 in pre-market trading. China's Great Wall Motor is seeking a meeting with Fiat Chrysler to discuss acquisition of Jeep Brand, Automotive News reported. Mechel PAO (ADR) (NYSE: MTL) gained 3 percent to $5.15 after gaining 0.81 percent on Friday.

(NYSE: MTL) gained 3 percent to $5.15 after gaining 0.81 percent on Friday. Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ: FOSL) rose 2.8 percent to $7.70 in pre-market trading after declining 3.60 percent on Friday.

(NASDAQ: FOSL) rose 2.8 percent to $7.70 in pre-market trading after declining 3.60 percent on Friday. Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) shares rose 2.1 percent to $59.33 in the pre-market trading session. Bank of America upgraded Lululemon from Neutral to Buy.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Losers

CGG SA (ADR) (NYSE: CGG) shares fell 8.2 percent to $3.13 in pre-market trading after rising 2.10 percent on Friday.

(NYSE: CGG) shares fell 8.2 percent to $3.13 in pre-market trading after rising 2.10 percent on Friday. Finish Line Inc (NASDAQ: FINL) shares fell 5.3 percent to $10.43 in pre-market trading. UBS downgraded Finish Line from Neutral to Sell.

(NASDAQ: FINL) shares fell 5.3 percent to $10.43 in pre-market trading. UBS downgraded Finish Line from Neutral to Sell. Sony Corp (ADR) (NYSE: SNE) fell 5.2 percent to $36.75 in pre-market trading after declining 0.59 percent on Friday.

(NYSE: SNE) fell 5.2 percent to $36.75 in pre-market trading after declining 0.59 percent on Friday. Infosys Ltd ADR (NYSE: INFY) fell 4.8 percent to $14.08 after dropping 7.16 percent on Friday. Infosys announced the resignation of its CEO Dr. Vishal Sikka on Friday.

(NYSE: INFY) fell 4.8 percent to $14.08 after dropping 7.16 percent on Friday. Infosys announced the resignation of its CEO Dr. Vishal Sikka on Friday. RADA Electronic Ind. Ltd. (NASDAQ: RADA) fell 4.5 percent to $2.56 in pre-market trading. Rada Electronic reported the sale of 4.6 million shares at $2.15 per share to Israeli Institutional Investors.

(NASDAQ: RADA) fell 4.5 percent to $2.56 in pre-market trading. Rada Electronic reported the sale of 4.6 million shares at $2.15 per share to Israeli Institutional Investors. Amira Nature Foods Ltd (NYSE: ANFI) fell 3.8 percent to $5.10 in pre-market trading after rising 3.31 percent on Friday.

(NYSE: ANFI) fell 3.8 percent to $5.10 in pre-market trading after rising 3.31 percent on Friday. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE: HST) shares fell 3.7 percent to $16.79 in pre-market trading after declining 2.73 percent on Friday.

(NYSE: HST) shares fell 3.7 percent to $16.79 in pre-market trading after declining 2.73 percent on Friday. CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX) fell 3.6 percent to $47.01 in pre-market trading after slipping 0.20 percent on Friday.

(NASDAQ: CSX) fell 3.6 percent to $47.01 in pre-market trading after slipping 0.20 percent on Friday. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ZYNE) fell 3.5 percent to $6.03 in pre-market trading after declining 1.11 percent on Friday.

(NASDAQ: ZYNE) fell 3.5 percent to $6.03 in pre-market trading after declining 1.11 percent on Friday. Tarena International Inc(ADR) (NASDAQ: TEDU) shares fell 2.9 percent to $17.50 in pre-market trading after dropping 0.28 percent on Friday.

(NASDAQ: TEDU) shares fell 2.9 percent to $17.50 in pre-market trading after dropping 0.28 percent on Friday. Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: CSIQ) shares fell 2.2 percent to $16.27 in pre-market trading. Barclays downgraded Canadian Solar from Equal-Weight to Underweight.

Posted-In: #PreMarket Gainers LosersNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.