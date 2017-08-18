Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

15 Biggest Mid-Day Losers For Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 18, 2017 12:53pm   Comments
Share:
  • SenesTech Inc (NASDAQ: SNES) shares dropped 25.9 percent to $2.03.
  • Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL) shares tumbled 25.2 percent to $35.67 after the company reported weaker-than-expected results for its second quarter.
  • Matson, Inc. (NYSE: MATX) shares dipped 25 percent to $22.01. Stephens & Co. downgraded Matson from Overweight to Equal-Weight.
  • Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIBB) shares declined 15.9 percent to $9.68. Hibbett reported a narrower-than-expected loss for its second quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company also lowered its earnings forecast for the full year.
  • Roka Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ: ROKA) shares fell 11.5 percent to $1.77. On Thursday, Roka Bioscience agreed to sell its assets to a subsidiary of Institute for Environmental Health, Inc. for $17.5 million.
  • Precipio Inc (NASDAQ: PRPO) shares declined 8.4 percent to $4.60.
  • Infosys Ltd ADR (NYSE: INFY) dropped 8.2 percent to $14.62 after the company announced the resignation of its CEO Dr. Vishal Sikka.
  • Zoe's Kitchen Inc (NYSE: ZOES) shares declined 8.1 percent to $12.21 as the company reported weaker-than-expected results for its second quarter.
  • Energous Corp (NASDAQ: WATT) shares fell 7.2 percent to $9.89.
  • Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) dropped 7 percent to $115.33. Deere reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter, while sales missed estimates.
  • Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASYS) slipped 6.6 percent to $9.47. Amtech priced its underwritten public offering of common stock of 1.05 million shares at $9.50 per share.
  • Finish Line Inc (NASDAQ: FINL) shares fell 6.5 percent to $11.21 after dropping 1.40 percent on Thursday.
  • Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) shares dropped 5 percent to $54.77 after slipping 1.84 percent on Thursday.
  • Approach Resources Inc. (NASDAQ: AREX) fell 4.2 percent to $2.27. Imperial Capital initiated coverage of Approach Resources with an In-Line rating.
  • Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE: APRN) declined 3.4 percent to $5.21. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Blue Apron from Buy to Hold.

Posted-In: Mid-Day LosersNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Movers

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AREX + APRN)

Imperial Initiates Coverage Of Oil & Oilfield Services Companies
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 18, 2017
Bad Timing? YogaWorks IPO Follows Weak Reports From Newly Public Companies Like Blue Apron, Snapchat
Time To Order Some Blue Apron?
Highlights From Q2's 13-F Season
These Analysts Still Have An Appetite For Blue Apron
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on SNES
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.