15 Biggest Mid-Day Losers For Friday
- SenesTech Inc (NASDAQ: SNES) shares dropped 25.9 percent to $2.03.
- Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL) shares tumbled 25.2 percent to $35.67 after the company reported weaker-than-expected results for its second quarter.
- Matson, Inc. (NYSE: MATX) shares dipped 25 percent to $22.01. Stephens & Co. downgraded Matson from Overweight to Equal-Weight.
- Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIBB) shares declined 15.9 percent to $9.68. Hibbett reported a narrower-than-expected loss for its second quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company also lowered its earnings forecast for the full year.
- Roka Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ: ROKA) shares fell 11.5 percent to $1.77. On Thursday, Roka Bioscience agreed to sell its assets to a subsidiary of Institute for Environmental Health, Inc. for $17.5 million.
- Precipio Inc (NASDAQ: PRPO) shares declined 8.4 percent to $4.60.
- Infosys Ltd ADR (NYSE: INFY) dropped 8.2 percent to $14.62 after the company announced the resignation of its CEO Dr. Vishal Sikka.
- Zoe's Kitchen Inc (NYSE: ZOES) shares declined 8.1 percent to $12.21 as the company reported weaker-than-expected results for its second quarter.
- Energous Corp (NASDAQ: WATT) shares fell 7.2 percent to $9.89.
- Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) dropped 7 percent to $115.33. Deere reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter, while sales missed estimates.
- Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASYS) slipped 6.6 percent to $9.47. Amtech priced its underwritten public offering of common stock of 1.05 million shares at $9.50 per share.
- Finish Line Inc (NASDAQ: FINL) shares fell 6.5 percent to $11.21 after dropping 1.40 percent on Thursday.
- Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) shares dropped 5 percent to $54.77 after slipping 1.84 percent on Thursday.
- Approach Resources Inc. (NASDAQ: AREX) fell 4.2 percent to $2.27. Imperial Capital initiated coverage of Approach Resources with an In-Line rating.
- Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE: APRN) declined 3.4 percent to $5.21. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Blue Apron from Buy to Hold.
Posted-In: Mid-Day LosersNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Movers
© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.