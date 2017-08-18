Market Overview

15 Biggest Mid-Day Gainers For Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 18, 2017 12:37pm   Comments
  • MagneGas Corporation (NASDAQ: MNGA) shares surged 51 percent to $0.740. MagneGas reported Q2 preliminary gross profit of $433,547, and revenue of $966,204.
  • Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SPWH) shares climbed 36.3 percent to $4.72 after the company posted upbeat Q2 profit.
  • Professional Diversity Network Inc (NASDAQ: IPDN) shares rose 20.7 percent to $6.00. Professional Diversity Network disclosed that it is a partner with the Women’s Forum for the Economy & Society at the Women’s Forum 2017 Global Meeting.
  • Jumei International Holding Ltd(ADR) (NYSE: JMEI) shares jumped 15.6 percent to $3.27.
  • Jupai Holdings Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: JP) shares gained 12.7 percent to $12.51.
  • Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE: ATGE) shares rose 11.5 percent to $34.95 as the company posted upbeat quarterly earnings.
  • Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) shares surged 10.6 percent to $58.98 as the company posted stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter on Thursday.
  • Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE: THC) shares rose 9.6 percent to $13.87 after the company reported the resignation of Randy Simpson and Matt Ripperger from the Board of Directors.
  • Calpine Corporation (NYSE: CPN) gained 9.4 percent to $14.77 after the company agreed to be acquired by investor consortium led by Energy Capital Partners for $15.25 per share in cash.
  • Control4 Corp (NASDAQ: CTRL) shares jumped 8.2 percent to $24.10. Control4 will replace Albany Molecular Research, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRI) in the S&P SmallCap 600 on August 22.
  • Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE: EL) climbed 6.8 percent to $105.02 after the company posted upbeat Q4 earnings and issued a strong FY 2017 earnings forecast.
  • CTI BioPharma Corp (NASDAQ: CTIC) shares rose 5.5 percent to $3.29 after dropping 5.17 percent on Thursday.
  • Golden Ocean Group Ltd (NASDAQ: GOGL) shares gained 5.4 percent to $8.60 after declining 5.66 percent on Thursday.
  • Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN) gained 3 percent to $28.68. Deutsche Bank upgraded Myriad Genetics from Sell to Hold.
  • Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) shares rose 2.4 percent to $44.14 after the company reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter and issued a strong outlook for the current quarter.

