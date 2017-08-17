15 Biggest Mid-Day Losers For Thursday
- Netlist, Inc. (NASDAQ: NLST) shares dipped 27.6 percent to $0.615. Netlist priced 8.5 million shares at $0.60 per share.
- XCel Brands Inc (NASDAQ: XELB) shares fell 15.6 percent to $4.05.
- Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE: BGG) shares tumbled 12.6 percent to $21.03 after the company reported downbeat results for its fourth quarter and issued a weak forecast for the full year.
- Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAKE) shares dropped 12.4 percent to $13.72. Lakeland priced its 725,000 share offering at $13.80 per share. Lakeland expects Q2 earnings of $0.19 to $0.21 per share on sales of $23 million to $25 million.
- L Brands Inc (NYSE: LB) dropped 11.4 percent to $35.10. L Brands reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter, but lowered its profit outlook for the full year.
- Netshoes (CAYMAN) Ltd (NYSE: NETS) declined 9.8 percent to $14.60. Jefferies downgraded Netshoes from Buy to Hold.
- Gain Capital Holdings Inc (NYSE: GCAP) fell 9.2 percent to $6.20. GAIN Capital priced its $80 million of Convertible Senior Notes due 2022.
- Phoenix New Media Ltd ADR (NYSE: FENG) dropped 8.6 percent to $3.61.
- SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ: SPTN) shares fell 8.2 percent to $23.84. SpartanNash reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.60 per share on revenue of $1.89 billion. The company also named Mark Shamber as CFO effective September 11.
- Vipshop Holdings Ltd - ADR (NYSE: VIPS) declined 7 percent to $10.33 after the company posted downbeat quarterly earnings.
- Cato Corp (NYSE: CATO) dropped 6.8 percent to $13.79. Cato reported a Q2 loss of $0.03 per share on revenue of $205 million.
- NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) fell 6.3 percent to $39.74. NetApp reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter on Wednesday.
- Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMRT) dropped 5.6 percent to $1.18 as the company posted a wider-than-expected loss for its second quarter on Wednesday.
- Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) shares declined 4.2 percent to $31.00. Cisco reported in-line earnings for its fourth quarter. However, the company projects Q1 sales to drop 1 percent to 3 percent year-over-year.
- China Rapid Finance Ltd - ADR (NYSE: XRF) shares fell 3.6 percent to $6.64. China Rapid Finance’s net loss attributable to the shareholders increased to $96.4 million, or $1.93 per share in the second quarter, from $7.3 million, or $0.45 per share, in the year-ago period.
