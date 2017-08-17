Economic Data Scheduled For Thursday
- Data on initial jobless claims for the latest week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- The Philadelphia Fed general conditions index for August is schedule for release at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- Data on industrial production for July will be released at 9:15 a.m. ET.
- Data on e-commerce retail sales for the second quarter will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The index of leading economic indicators for July is schedule for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks is schedule for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
- Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan is set to speak in Lubbock, Texas at 1:00 p.m. ET.
- Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari will speak in Edina, Minnesota at 1:45 p.m. ET.
- Data on money supply for the recent week will be released at 4:30 a.m. ET.
