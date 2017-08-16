12 Biggest Mid-Day Gainers For Wednesday
- Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) shares climbed 23.3 percent to $20.75 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter.
- Phoenix New Media Ltd ADR (NYSE: FENG) shares jumped 17.8 percent to $3.38. Phoenix New Media reported Q2 net income of $3.7 million on revenue of $58 million.
- Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ: NTEC) shares surged 13.9 percent to $5.53. Intec Pharma priced 10.6 million share offering at $4.70 per share.
- Dextera Surgical Inc (NASDAQ: DXTR) jumped 11.8 percent to $0.279. Ladenburg Thalmann initiated coverage on Dextera Surgical with a Buy rating.
- Imprimis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: IMMY) shares gained 11.8 percent to $2.29.
- Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLO) shares jumped 10.7 percent to $8.50. BMO Capital initiated coverage on Shiloh Industries with an Outperform rating and a $11.00 price target.
- Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE: HBM) shares gained 8.7 percent to $7.82.
- Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ: SBLK) shares surged 7.6 percent to $11.04.
- Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRN) jumped 7.6 percent to $20.59. Citi Trends reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.03 per share on revenue of $166.2 million.
- Pointer Telocation Ltd (NASDAQ: PNTR) climbed 7.1 percent to $12.85. Pointer Telocation posted Q2 non-GAAP net income from continuing operations of $2.6 million, up from $1.5 million in the year-ago quarter.
- RADA Electronic Ind. Ltd. (NASDAQ: RADA) shares gained 5.9 percent to $2.35 after the company disclosed that it has received first breakthrough and strategic $8 million order for the US Military.
- Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE: A) rose 3.9 percent to $61.72 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter and issued a strong forecast for its full year.
Posted-In: Mid-Day GainersNews Intraday Update Markets Movers
