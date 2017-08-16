20 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) shares rose 19.5 percent to $20.10 in pre-market trading after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter.

(NASDAQ: URBN) shares rose 19.5 percent to $20.10 in pre-market trading after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter. RADA Electronic Ind. Ltd. (NASDAQ: RADA) shares rose 12.2 percent to $2.49 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that it has received first breakthrough and strategic $8 million order for the US Military.

(NASDAQ: RADA) shares rose 12.2 percent to $2.49 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that it has received first breakthrough and strategic $8 million order for the US Military. Nevsun Resources (USA) (NYSE: NSU) rose 8 percent to $2.30 in pre-market trading after climbing 3.90 percent on Tuesday. BMO Capital downgraded Nevsun Resources from Outperform to Market Perform.

(NYSE: NSU) rose 8 percent to $2.30 in pre-market trading after climbing 3.90 percent on Tuesday. BMO Capital downgraded Nevsun Resources from Outperform to Market Perform. Pointer Telocation Ltd (NASDAQ: PNTR) rose 8 percent to $12.95 in pre-market trading. Pointer Telocation posted Q2 non-GAAP net income from continuing operations of $2.6 million, up from $1.5 million in the year-ago quarter.

(NASDAQ: PNTR) rose 8 percent to $12.95 in pre-market trading. Pointer Telocation posted Q2 non-GAAP net income from continuing operations of $2.6 million, up from $1.5 million in the year-ago quarter. Golden Ocean Group Ltd (NASDAQ: GOGL) shares rose 5.7 percent to $8.74 in pre-market trading after slipping 0.24 percent on Tuesday.

(NASDAQ: GOGL) shares rose 5.7 percent to $8.74 in pre-market trading after slipping 0.24 percent on Tuesday. Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) rose 5.4 percent to $57.30 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter and issued a strong forecast for the full year.

(NYSE: TGT) rose 5.4 percent to $57.30 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter and issued a strong forecast for the full year. Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (ADR) (NYSE: PBR) shares rose 4.5 percent to $8.98 in pre-market trading after gaining 1.42 percent on Tuesday.

(NYSE: PBR) shares rose 4.5 percent to $8.98 in pre-market trading after gaining 1.42 percent on Tuesday. Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc (NASDAQ: HMNY) gained 4.4 percent to $3.08 after climbing 5.73 percent on Tuesday.

(NASDAQ: HMNY) gained 4.4 percent to $3.08 after climbing 5.73 percent on Tuesday. Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE: A) rose 4.1 percent to $61.80 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter and issued a strong forecast for its full year.

(NYSE: A) rose 4.1 percent to $61.80 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter and issued a strong forecast for its full year. Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXEL) rose 3.5 percent to $27.85 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that it has submitted U.S. supplemental New Drug Application to the FDA for CABOMETYX.

(NASDAQ: EXEL) rose 3.5 percent to $27.85 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that it has submitted U.S. supplemental New Drug Application to the FDA for CABOMETYX. US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ: USCR) shares rose 3.4 percent to $78.95 in pre-market trading after declining 0.13 percent on Tuesday.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Losers

Crossroads Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CRDS) shares fell 11.3 percent to $2.44 in pre-market trading after surging 26.15 percent on Tuesday.

(NASDAQ: CRDS) shares fell 11.3 percent to $2.44 in pre-market trading after surging 26.15 percent on Tuesday. Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: FRSX) fell 9 percent to $5.90 in pre-market trading after gaining 1.89 percent on Tuesday.

(NASDAQ: FRSX) fell 9 percent to $5.90 in pre-market trading after gaining 1.89 percent on Tuesday. Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL) shares fell 5.9 percent to $4.45 in pre-market trading after declining 2.87 percent on Tuesday.

(NYSE: HL) shares fell 5.9 percent to $4.45 in pre-market trading after declining 2.87 percent on Tuesday. Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: VIAV) fell 5.8 percent to $10.01 in pre-market trading after the company posted better-than-expected quarterly results and issued a strong forecast for the full year.

(NASDAQ: VIAV) fell 5.8 percent to $10.01 in pre-market trading after the company posted better-than-expected quarterly results and issued a strong forecast for the full year. 22nd Century Group Inc (NASDAQ: XXII) fell 5.5 percent to $2.06 after rising 1.87 percent on Tuesday.

(NASDAQ: XXII) fell 5.5 percent to $2.06 after rising 1.87 percent on Tuesday. Neff Corp (NYSE: NEFF) fell 5.4 percent to $24.75 in pre-market trading after rising 0.58 percent on Tuesday.

(NYSE: NEFF) fell 5.4 percent to $24.75 in pre-market trading after rising 0.58 percent on Tuesday. Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ: NTEC) shares fell 5.2 percent to $4.60 in pre-market trading. Intec reported an offering of common shares.

(NASDAQ: NTEC) shares fell 5.2 percent to $4.60 in pre-market trading. Intec reported an offering of common shares. Conn's Inc (NASDAQ: CONN) fell 4 percent to $19.55 in pre-market trading after dropping 2.16 percent on Tuesday.

(NASDAQ: CONN) fell 4 percent to $19.55 in pre-market trading after dropping 2.16 percent on Tuesday. Cancer Genetics Inc (NASDAQ: CGIX) shares fell 3.3 percent to $3.00 in pre-market trading after declining 20.51 percent on Tuesday.

Posted-In: #PreMarket Gainers LosersNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.