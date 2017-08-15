Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Extreme Networks Surges After Strong Q4 Results; Dicks Sporting Goods Shares Slide

Toward the end of trading Tuesday, the Dow traded up 0.11 percent to 22,018.06 while the NASDAQ gained 0.02 percent to 6,341.55. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.08 percent to 2,467.89.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Tuesday afternoon, the non-cyclical consumer goods & services shares climbed by 0.89 percent.

In trading on Tuesday, cyclical consumer goods & services shares fell by 0.61 percent. Meanwhile, top losers in the sector included Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE: DKS), down 22 percent, and Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP) down 20 percent.

Top Headline

Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD) reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter and raised its full-year guidance.

Home Depot earned $2.25 per share in the second quarter on revenue of $28.1 billion. Analysts were expecting the company to earn $2.21 per share on revenue of $27.8 billion. Comparable store sales in the U.S. rose 6.6 percent while comp sales for the whole company rose 6.3 percent.

Looking forward, the company expects full-year 2017 sales to rise 5.3 percent versus 2016 and for comp sales to be up around 5.5 percent.

Equities Trading UP

Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ: EXTR) shares shot up 11 percent to $10.32 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter and issued a strong forecast for the current quarter.

Shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc (NASDAQ: IDXG) got a boost, shooting up 28 percent to $1.06. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Interpace Diagnostics Group with a Buy rating.

Crossroads Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CRDS) shares were also up, gaining 21 percent to $2.64 as the company disclosed that it has filed a Chapter 11 case and a prepackaged Chapter 11 plan of reorganization. The company also reported that CRDS Investment LLC will invest $4 million in return for a 49.49 percent ownership of the company.

Equities Trading DOWN

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP) shares dropped 20 percent to $87.31 after the company reported weaker-than-expected profit for its second quarter.

Shares of Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE: DKS) were down 22 percent to $27.25 after the company reported downbeat earnings for its second quarter and lowered its FY17 guidance. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Dick's Sporting from Buy to Hold.

TearLab Corp (NASDAQ: TEAR) was down, falling around 23 percent to $1.67. TearLab reported a Q2 loss of $3.9 million.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 0.02 percent to $47.60 while gold traded down 1.02 percent to $1,277.20.

Silver traded down 2.79 percent Tuesday to $16.645, while copper fell 0.77 percent to $2.882.

Eurozone

European shares closed higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 gained 0.09 percent, the Spanish Ibex Index rose 0.19 percent, while Italy’s FTSE MIB Index surged 1.72 percent. Meanwhile the German DAX climbed 0.10 percent, and the French CAC 40 gained 0.36 percent while U.K. shares rose 0.41 percent.

Economics

U.S. retail sales rose 0.6 percent for July, versus economists’ expectations for a 0.4 percent growth.

The Empire State manufacturing index climbed to 25.20 in August, versus prior reading of 9.80. Economists were expecting a reading of 10.00.

U.S. import prices rose 0.10 percent for July, versus economists’ estimates for a 0.10 percent gain.

U.S. business inventories gained 0.5 percent for June, beating economists’ expectations for a 0.4 percent growth.

The NAHB housing market index rose to 68.00 in August, versus previous reading of 64.00. Economists projected a reading of 65.00.

