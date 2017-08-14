15 Biggest Mid-Day Losers For Monday
- Root9B Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: RTNB) shares tumbled 24.9 percent to $1.60.
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ZYNE) shares dipped 20.5 percent to $5.59 after the company disclosed that its Phase 2 STOP trial did not meet its primary endpoint. However, the company trial did meet some secondary endpoints.
- Sorl Auto Parts, Inc. (NASDAQ: SORL) shares dropped 18.7 percent to $5.67 after the company reported weak Q2 results.
- Energy XXI Gulf Coast Inc (NASDAQ: EXXI) shares fell 13.6 percent to $14.77. On Friday, Energy XXI Gulf Coast reported a Q2 net loss of $23.6 million or $0.71 loss per share.
- Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: AKTS) shares declined 12.5 percent to $5.33.
- XCel Brands Inc (NASDAQ: XELB) shares fell 11.5 percent to $3.81.
- Apollo Endosurgery Inc (NASDAQ: APEN) shares tumbled 11.5 percent to $3.99.
- DarioHealth Corp (NASDAQ: DRIO) shares fell 9.3 percent to $2.11. DarioHealth posted Q2 loss of $0.43 per share on sales of $1.21 million.
- Repros Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RPRX) dropped 8.6 percent to $0.320. Repros Therapeutics reported a Q2 loss of $0.08 per share on sales of $7,000.
- Eleven Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: EBIO) shares declined 8.2 percent to $1.33. Eleven Biotherapeutics reported a Q2 loss of $0.30 per share.
- Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: CSIQ) dropped 5.5 percent to $16.26. Canadian Solar reported Q2 earnings of $38.2 million.
- Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE: NBR) declined 4.6 percent to $6.49 as the company announced an agreement to acquire Tesco in an all-stock transaction valued at $4.62 per share.
- JD.Com Inc(ADR) (NASDAQ: JD) fell 4.2 percent to $44.01 after the company posted a wider net loss for the second quarter. The company’s net loss attributable to shareholders widened to 496.4 million yuan ($74.43 million), versus 252.3 million yuan in the year-ago period.
- Companhia de Saneamento Basico (ADR) (NYSE: SBS) shares declined 3.8 percent to $10.02. Citigroup downgraded Companhia de saneamento Basico from Neutral to Sell.
- LiqTech International Inc (NYSE: LIQT) dropped 3.6 percent to $0.338. LiqTech International reported a Q2 loss of $0.03 per share on sales of $2.9 million.
Posted-In: Mid-Day Losers
