Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN)'s dominance as one of the world's biggest provider of cloud services expanded on Monday after the company announced two new contract wins.

Amazon announced that Hulu, a provider of premium streaming content provider of both original content and leading TV and movies, selected AWS to be its cloud provider. Hulu will leverage AWS to run its live TV service given its "reliable and secure infrastructure" that will offer a "great viewer experience, even in times of rapid spikes in viewership and traffic."

"Leaders in media and entertainment like Hulu are looking for more efficient ways to build scalable streaming and OTT solutions," said Mike Clayville, Vice President, Worldwide Commercial Sales at AWS. "AWS's unmatched scalability and reliability allow Hulu to continue to innovate and break new ground – like delivering live TV alongside their extensive on-demand programming – without having to spend millions of dollars and thousands of person hours building and managing data centers."

FICO Contract Win

Separately, Amazon announced that Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE: FICO), a provider of analytic, software and data management products and services, has selected AWS to be its cloud provider.

FICO migrated many of its core applications, including myFICO.com, to Amazon's cloud service and will continue migrating other applications over the coming years. FICO noted its organization can now benefit from the "most comprehensive set of cloud capabilities" and be better positioned to serve 95 percent of the largest financial institutions in the US. who rely on its high-volume analytics software.

"When we started to plan for our digital transformation, time to value, velocity, scalability, cost control and security were our top priorities. AWS's experience with other companies in highly regulated industries, combined with its industry leading technology, made AWS the obvious choice for FICO," said Jeet Kaul, VP Engineering at FICO. "Today, we're taking a cloud-first approach to development with AWS as our cloud infrastructure provider. This will allow us to get out of the business of building data centers, so we can continue our 60-plus-year history of pioneering data and analytics software to help businesses improve the precision, consistency, and agility of their complex decisions."

