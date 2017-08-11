A Peek Into The Markets: U.S. Stock Futures Decline Ahead Of Consumer Price Report

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded lower in early pre-market trade. The Consumer Price Index for July is schedule for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan is set to speak in Arlington, Texas at 9:40 a.m. ET, while Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari will speak in Bloomington, MN at 11:30 a.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 32 points to 21,804.00, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures fell 5.75 points to 2,431.75. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index declined 20.50 points to 5,769.25.

Oil prices traded lower as Brent crude futures fell 0.31 percent to trade at $51.74 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures dropped 0.51 percent to trade at $48.34 a barrel. The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week is schedule for release at 1:00 p.m. ET.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were lower today, with the Spanish Ibex Index falling 1.37 percent, STOXX Europe 600 Index declining 1.09 percent and German DAX 30 index dropping 0.31 percent. The UK's FTSE index was trading lower by 1.18 percent, while French CAC 40 Index fell 1.13 percent.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average fell 0.05 percent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index slipped 2.04 percent, China’s Shanghai Composite Index dropped 1.31 percent and India’s BSE Sensex fell 1.01 percent.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at HSBC downgraded Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) from Buy to Hold.

Goldman Sachs shares fell 0.22 percent to $225.00 in pre-market trading.

Breaking news

(NYSE: SNAP) reported a wider-than-expected loss for its second quarter. Snap added about 7 million daily active users during the quarter; Q2 total DAUs came in at 173 million, about 2 million short of estimates. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) posted better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter on Thursday.

(NASDAQ: NVDA) posted better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter on Thursday. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) posted stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter.

(NYSE: JWN) posted stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter. Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE: CWH) reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter on Thursday.

