25 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

(NASDAQ: GLPG) rose 22.4 percent to $89.59 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed positive topline results with GLPG1690 in IPF patients in the FLORA Phase 2a trial. Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HDSN) rose 15.6 percent to $9.20 in pre-market trading after the company posted upbeat Q2 results. Air Liquide's Airgas announced a deal with Hudson Technologies for sale of Airgas-Refrigerants unit.

(NYSE: PRGO) shares rose 11 percent to $73.65 in pre-market trading as the company reported upbeat Q2 earnings. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: LYV) rose 8 percent to $40.50 in pre-market trading after the company posted upbeat quarterly results.

(NYSE: AEG) rose 6.5 percent to $6.04 in pre-market trading as the company agreed to sell Aegon Ireland plc to AGER Bermuda Holding Ltd. 22nd Century Group Inc (NYSE: XXII) shares rose 6.3 percent to $2.38 in pre-market trading. 22nd Century reported a Q2 loss of $0.04 per share on revenue of $3.9 million.

(NYSE: NMM) gained 5.7 percent to $2.04 after declining 2.03 percent on Wednesday. Xunlei Ltd (NASDAQ: XNET) shares rose 5.6 percent to $3.78 in pre-market trading. Xunlei is expected to release Q2 earnings on August 16.

(NYSE: HL) shares rose 4.4 percent to $5.25 in pre-market trading after gaining 3.82 percent on Wednesday. AngloGold Ashanti Limited (ADR) (NYSE: AU) rose 4.3 percent to $9.62 in pre-market trading after gaining 0.44 percent on Wednesday.

(NYSE: APRN) shares rose 4.2 percent to $6.50 in pre-market trading. Blue Apron reported a Q2 loss of $0.47 per share on sales of $238.1 million. NQ Mobile Inc (ADR) (NYSE: NQ) rose 4.1 percent to $3.59 in pre-market trading after gaining 1.17 percent on Wednesday.

(NYSE: EXK) rose 3.8 percent to $2.17 in pre-market trading after declining 5.43 percent on Wednesday. Tuniu Corp (NASDAQ: TOUR) shares rose 3.7 percent to $8.44 in the pre-market trading session. Tuniu is estimated to release Q2 earnings on August 16.

Chicago Bridge & Iron Company N.V. (NYSE: CBI) shares fell 19.2 percent to $13.20 in pre-market trading after the company posted a surprise loss for its second quarter and reported its intent to sell technology unit.

(NYSE: DDS) fell 12.8 percent to $63.99 in pre-market trading as the company posted downbeat Q2 earnings. Nevsun Resources (USA) (NYSE: NSU) shares fell 12.4 percent to $2.27 in pre-market trading. Nevsun Resources reported a Q2 loss of $44.5 million.

(NASDAQ: ALPN) fell 11.6 percent to $8.11 in pre-market trading after dropping 3.27 percent on Wednesday. Technical Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: TCCO) fell 8.5 percent to $5.90 in pre-market trading after rising 8.40 percent on Wednesday.

(NASDAQ: SYNC) shares fell 8.5 percent to $3.25 in pre-market trading. Synacor reported a Q2 loss of $0.09 per share on sales of $31.2 million. Craig-Hallum downgraded Synacor from Buy to Hold. Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) shares fell 7.6 percent to $15.90 in pre-market trading. Dynavax priced underwritten public offering of 5,000,000 shares at $15.00 per share.

(NYSE: MOD) fell 7.4 percent to $15.55 in pre-market trading after the company reported a public offering of common stock. Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: RDY) fell 7 percent to $30.00 in pre-market trading after declining 1.89 percent on Wednesday.

