25 Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- NxStage Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTM) gained 25.5 percent to $29.04. Fresenius Medical Care announced plans to acquire NxStage Medical for $30.00 per share in cash.
- Eros International plc (NYSE: EROS) shares rose 23.2 percent to $10.10 in pre-market trading. Eros Group is in talks with Apple to sell entire library of movies and music for $1 billion, Economic Times reported.
- Horizon Pharma PLC rose 17.6 percent to $14.93 in pre-market trading as the company posted strong Q2 results and raised its FY 2017 guidance.
- Cleantech Solutions International Inc (NASDAQ: CLNT) rose 15.4 percent to $4.35 in pre-market trading. Cleantech Solutions announced plans to purchase ECoin Redemption Codes for $20 million.
- JA Solar Holdings Co., Ltd. (ADR) (NASDAQ: JASO) rose 10.3 percent to $6.74 in pre-market trading.
- Xunlei Ltd (NASDAQ: XNET) rose 8.6 percent to $3.55 in pre-market trading after gaining 2.83 percent on Friday.
- Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: NTLA) shares rose 8.5 percent to $17.47 in pre-market trading after gaining 1.71 percent on Friday.
- 22nd Century Group Inc (NYSE: XXII) shares rose 8.1 percent to $2.67 in pre-market trading after climbing 24.75 percent on Friday.
- Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE: COL) rose 8 percent to $128.50 in pre-market trading. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE: UTX) is considering the acquisition of Rockwell Collins, according to sources as reported by Bloomberg on Friday after the close. The sources aren't certain the talks are ongoing.
- JMU Ltd- ADR (NASDAQ: JMU) rose 6.7 percent to $2.22 in pre-market trading after declining 5.02 percent on Friday.
- Inogen Inc (NASDAQ: INGN) shares rose 5.1 percent to $95.75 in pre-market trading after dropping 7.24 percent on Friday.
- Gogo Inc (NASDAQ: GOGO) shares rose 4.3 percent to $13.68 in the pre-market trading session. Gogo posted a Q2 loss of $0.56 per share on sales of $172.8 million.
- First Data Corp (NYSE: FDC) rose 4.1 percent to $19.33 in pre-market trading after the company reported in-line Q2 earnings and agreed to divest its business in the Baltics for $85 million.
- ArcelorMittal SA (ADR) (NYSE: MT) rose 3.5 percent to $26.96 in pre-market trading after gaining 2.12 percent on Friday.
Losers
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ZYNE) shares fell 45.2 percent to $8.25 in pre-market trading as the company disclosed that its Phase 2 STAR 1 trial of ZYN002 did not meet primary endpoint.
- Gemphire Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: GEMP) shares fell 39 percent to $11.39 in pre-market trading after the company reported top-line data from ROYAL-1 Phase 2b trial.
- Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) shares fell 8.7 percent to $17.60 in pre-market trading after rising 2.77 percent on Friday.
- MasTec, Inc. (NYSE: MTZ) shares fell 6.1 percent to $40.25 in pre-market trading after dropping 6.39 percent on Friday.
- Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) fell 5.9 percent to $102.02 in pre-market trading after rising 0.47 percent on Friday.
- ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANSS) fell 5.9 percent to $117.01 in pre-market trading after gaining 0.75 percent on Friday.
- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) fell 5.9 percent to $441.20 in pre-market trading after rising 0.35 percent on Friday.
- Expedia Inc (NASDAQ: EXPE) fell 5.9 percent to $142.46 in pre-market trading after declining 1.52 percent on Friday.
- Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ: MYL) fell 4.7 percent to $31.36 in pre-market trading after dropping 5.13 percent on Friday.
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: TEVA) fell 3.9 percent to $19.80 in pre-market trading. Morgan Stanley downgraded Teva from Equal-Weight to Underweight and lowered the price target to $16.00.
- BlackBerry Ltd (NASDAQ: BBRY) shares rose 3.7 percent to $9.09 in pre-market trading. Goldman Sachs reinstated BlackBerry with a Sell rating.
