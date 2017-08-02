Benzinga's Option Alert Recap From August 2

Benzinga Pro provides its subscribers with real-time alerts of potentially market-moving options activity.

Here's a recap of the option alerts from Tuesday, August 2, 2017. All timestamps are in Eastern Time.

3:36:33 pm: WYNN WYNN Dec 15 $130 Calls Sweep (16) at the Ask: 2904 @ $7.875 vs 315 OI; Ref=$125.45

2:44:55 pm: AGN Allergan Sep 15 $270 Calls Sweep (31) at the Bid: 578 @ $1.248 vs 220 OI; Ref=$250.8099

1:08:16 pm: PSTG Pure Storage Aug 18 $12.5 Puts Sweep (41) at the Bid: 2000 @ $0.501 vs 1924 OI; Ref=$12.32

12:08:20 pm: SYMC Symantec Fri $32 Calls Sweep (2) at the Ask: 3000 @ $0.435 vs 147 OI; Ref=$30.95

11:57:49 am: WFC Wells Fargo Fri $55.5 Puts Sweep (12) at the Ask: 806 @ $1.72 vs 212 OI; Ref=$53.79

11:54:56 am: RRC Range Res Sep 15 $20 Calls at the Ask: 949 @ $0.6 vs 124 OI; Ref=$18.245

11:38:21 am: EXPE Expedia Fri $150 Puts at the Ask: 750 @ $0.801 vs 605 OI; Ref=$151.33

11:28:50 am: LJPC La Jolla Pharm Mar 16 $22 Puts Sweep (39) at the Bid: 667 @ $1.75 vs 0 OI; Ref=$30.19

11:02:39 am: SNAP SNAP Aug 18 $11 Calls Sweep (12) at the Bid: 500 @ $1.872 vs 36 OI; Ref=$12.7093

10:11:20 am: PZZA Papa Johns Aug 18 $80 Puts Sweep (6) at the Ask: 1500 @ $2.051 vs 43 OI; Ref=$80.565

9:35:50 am: OCLR Ocalro Fri $9.5 Puts Sweep (23) at the Ask: 1247 @ $0.551 vs 386 OI; Ref=$9.472

