15 Biggest Mid-Day Losers For Tuesday
- Precipio Inc (NASDAQ: PRPO) shares dropped 25.5 percent to $6.11 after the company reported a proposed public offering.
- Kona Grill Inc (NASDAQ: KONA) shares fell 20.8 percent to $2.10 following Q2 results. Kona Grill reported a Q2 loss of $4.3 million on sales of $47 million.
- GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ: GNMK) shares dipped 15.6 percent to $9.98 as the company posted a wider-than-expected Q2 loss.
- Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ: IVAC) shares declined 15.4 percent to $9.60. Intevac reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.05 per share on sales of $31 million.
- Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI) shares dipped 15.3 percent to $13.34 as the company posted downbeat Q2 earnings.
- Trueblue Inc (NYSE: TBI) fell 14.1 percent to $21.95. Trueblue posted in-line Q2 earnings, but issued a weak forecast for the current quarter.
- Sequans Communications SA ADR (NYSE: SQNS) shares tumbled 14.1 percent to $3.16 following Q2 results. Sequans Communications reported a Q2 loss of $6 million on revenue of $13.2 million.
- Libbey Inc. (NYSE: LBY) shares declined 13.4 percent to $7.79. Libbey reported a Q2 loss of $832,000, after posting a profit in the year-ago period.
- Yirendai Ltd - ADR (NYSE: YRD) shares dropped 10.7 percent to $34.18. Yirendai posted Q2 earnings of $0.66 per share on revenue of $174.5 million.
- Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: ICHR) shares fell 10.8 percent to $20.50. Ichor announced preliminary Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.60 per share on revenue of $159.7 million. The company also filed for offering of 5.5 million shares by selling shareholders.
- AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ACRX) dropped 9.6 percent to $3.53. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals reported successful outcome of ZALVISO Phase 3 IAP312 study on device functionality. The company also reported a Q2 loss of $0.29 per share on revenue of $2.65 million.
- U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE: SLCA) shares fell 9.3 percent to $26.43 after the company reported weaker-than-expected Q2 results.
- Endurance International Group Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ: EIGI) declined 8.7 percent to $8.45 as the company posted a wider-than-expected quarterly loss.
- Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ: GPRE) dropped 6.6 percent to $18.45. Green Plains reported a Q2 loss of $0.41 per share on revenue of $886.3 million.
- Integrated Device Technology Inc (NASDAQ: IDTI) fell 5.3 percent to $24.75 despite reporting upbeat Q2 results.
Posted-In: Mid-Day LosersNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets
© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.