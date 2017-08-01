22 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

CombiMatrix Corp (NASDAQ: CBMX) shares rose 45.5 percent to $7.35 in pre-market trading as the company disclosed that it has entered into a merger agreement with InVitae Corp (NYSE: NVTA).

Losers

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (NYSE: TRQ) shares fell 29.2 percent to $2.33 in pre-market trading. Turquoise Hill reported Q2 earnings of $0.01 per share on sales of $203.7 million.

