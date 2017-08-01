22 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- CombiMatrix Corp (NASDAQ: CBMX) shares rose 45.5 percent to $7.35 in pre-market trading as the company disclosed that it has entered into a merger agreement with InVitae Corp (NYSE: NVTA).
- Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZN) shares rose 12 percent to $4.49 in pre-market trading after dropping 4.98 percent on Monday.
- AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ACRX) rose 10.3 percent to $4.30 in pre-market trading. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals reported successful outcome of ZALVISO Phase 3 IAP312 study on device functionality. The company also reported a Q2 loss of $0.29 per share on revenue of $2.65 million.
- Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd(ADR) (NASDAQ: MLCO) rose 10 percent to $22.21 in pre-market trading after falling 0.59 percent on Monday.
- Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLDX) gained 9.2 percent to $2.50. H.C. Wainwright assumed Celldex Therapeutics with a Buy rating and a $10.00 price target.
- Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ: CGNX) rose 8.3 percent to $102.92 in pre-market trading as the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter..
- Apache Corporation (NYSE: APA) rose 6.4 percent to $52.64 in pre-market trading after slipping 1.06 percent on Monday.
- Groupon Inc (NASDAQ: GRPN) shares rose 6.1 percent to $3.99 in the pre-market trading session. Groupon and GrubHub Inc (NYSE: GRUB) reported a strategic partnership to bring food delivery to Groupon customers throughout the United States.
- Shopify Inc (US) (NYSE: SHOP) rose 6.1 percent to $98.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat Q2 results and issued a strong FY17 outlook.
- Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) shares rose 6 percent to $11.68 in pre-market trading. Endo is expected to release Q2 earnings on August 8.
- Middleby Corp (NASDAQ: MIDD) rose 5.9 percent to $138.36 in pre-market trading after gaining 1.15 percent on Monday.
- Golden Ocean Group Ltd (NASDAQ: GOGL) shares rose 4.7 percent to $7.53 in pre-market trading after climbing 4.51 percent on Monday.
- AirMedia Group Inc (ADR) (NASDAQ: AMCN) rose 4.1 percent to $2.80 in pre-market trading after gaining 6.96 percent on Monday.
- BP plc (ADR) (NYSE: BP) shares rose 3.4 percent to $36.32 in pre-market trading after reporting strong Q2 earnings.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Losers
- Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (NYSE: TRQ) shares fell 29.2 percent to $2.33 in pre-market trading. Turquoise Hill reported Q2 earnings of $0.01 per share on sales of $203.7 million.
- Yirendai Ltd - ADR (NYSE: YRD) shares fell 7.4 percent to $35.44 in pre-market trading. Yirendai posted Q2 earnings of $0.66 per share on revenue of $174.5 million.
- LG Display Co Ltd. (ADR) (NYSE: LPL) fell 7 percent to $13.24 in pre-market trading after rising 1.35 percent on Monday.
- U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE: SLCA) fell 6 percent to $27.40 in pre-market trading after the company reported weaker-than-expected Q2 results.
- Integrated Device Technology Inc (NASDAQ: IDTI) fell 4.7 percent to $24.90 in pre-market trading despite reporting upbeat Q2 results.
- Extended Stay America Inc (NYSE: STAY) shares rose 3.9 percent to $19.00 in pre-market trading after the company posted downbeat Q2 sales and lowered its FY 2017 sales forecast.
- Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE: HTZ) fell 3.4 percent to $13.20 in pre-market trading after dropping 21.16 percent on Monday.
- CGG SA (ADR) (NYSE: CGG) shares fell 2.8 percent to $4.27 after dropping 2.15 percent on Monday.
Posted-In: #PreMarket Gainers LosersNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers
© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.