22 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCVL) rose 18.9 percent to $19.52 in pre-market trading as the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter on Wednesday.

Losers

DryShips Inc. (NASDAQ: DRYS) fell 20.1 percent to $2.43 in pre-market trading on news of SEC subpoena. A subpoena from the SEC is requesting certain documents and information related to offerings made by the company between June 2016 and July 2017. Dryships stated it has delivered the requested information to the SEC.

