Economic Data Scheduled For Thursday
- The Challenger job-cut report for August is schedule for release at 7:30 a.m. ET.
- Data on weekly jobless claims will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- Data on personal income and consumer spending for July will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- The Chicago PMI for August is schedule for release at 9:45 a.m. ET.
- The pending home sales index for July will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks is schedule for release at 10:30 p.m. ET.
- Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan is set to speak in Farmers Branch, Texas at 11:30 a.m. ET.
- Data on money supply for the latest week will be released at 4:30 p.m. ET.
