Economic Data Scheduled For Thursday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 31, 2017 6:07am   Comments
  • The Challenger job-cut report for August is schedule for release at 7:30 a.m. ET.
  • Data on weekly jobless claims will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
  • Data on personal income and consumer spending for July will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
  • The Chicago PMI for August is schedule for release at 9:45 a.m. ET.
  • The pending home sales index for July will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks is schedule for release at 10:30 p.m. ET.
  • Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan is set to speak in Farmers Branch, Texas at 11:30 a.m. ET.
  • Data on money supply for the latest week will be released at 4:30 p.m. ET.

