Benzinga's Option Alert Recap From July 31

Here's a recap of the option alerts from Monday, July 31, 2017. All timestamps are in Eastern Time.

3:42:41 pm: CHTR Charter Comm Aug 18 $365 Puts at the Bid: 950 @ $1.801 vs 12 OI; Ref=$393.305

1:53:04 pm: GME GameStop Sep 15 $21 Puts Sweep (19) at the Ask: 569 @ $1.211 vs 71 OI; Ref=$21.63

1:35:23 pm: FEYE FireEye Mar 16 $13 Puts Sweep (2) at the Bid: 2800 @ $1.21 vs 0 OI; Ref=$14.82

12:55:02 pm: LPX LA Pacific Aug 18 $26 Calls Sweep (7) at the Ask: 1000 @ $0.351 vs 532 OI; Ref=$25.09

12:48:32 pm: TSM Taiwan Semi Jan 19 $30 Puts Sweep (31) at the Ask: 2034 @ $0.45 vs 247 OI; Ref=$35.92

12:34:59 pm: PSA Pub Dec 15 $200 Puts at the Ask: 1000 @ $8.901 vs 193 OI; Ref=$204.16

12:28:00 pm: AAPL Apple Aug 18 $162.5 Calls at the Bid: 7101 @ $0.3 vs 1759 OI; Ref=$148.705

12:12:29 pm: TGNA Tegna Sep 15 $14 Puts Sweep (24) at the Ask: 750 @ $0.401 vs 0 OI; Ref=$14.85

12:03:35 pm: MOBL MobileIron Aug 18 $2.5 Calls Sweep (5) at the Ask: 800 @ $1.75 vs 0 OI; Ref=$

11:20:58 am: PZZA Papa Johns Aug 18 $70 Puts at the Ask: 640 @ $1.801 vs 166 OI; Ref=$72.06

11:20:27 am: GOGO GOGO Aug 18 $12.5 Puts at the Ask: 3000 @ $0.95 vs 0 OI; Ref=$12.01

10:57:51 am: YELP YELP Aug 18 $33 Puts Sweep (23) at the Ask: 582 @ $2.449 vs 457 OI; Ref=$32.49

10:45:09 am: AXP American Express Aug 18 $84 Puts Sweep (33) at the Ask: 1914 @ $0.59 vs 147 OI; Ref=$84.98

10:43:18 am: CCL Carnival Fri $67 Puts at the Ask: 2000 @ $0.75 vs 197 OI; Ref=$67.26

10:30:31 am: GRUB GrubHub Mar 16 $45 Calls at the Bid: 2300 @ $6.1 vs 15 OI; Ref=$45.9

10:28:28 am: MYGN Myriad Genetics Aug 18 $21 Puts at the Bid: 6846 @ $0.201 vs 218 OI; Ref=$24.27

