18 Biggest Mid-Day Gainers For Friday
- ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ: ARCB) shares climbed 23 percent to $26.45 as the company reported upbeat Q2 earnings.
- Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE: SAM) shares jumped 20.8 percent to $163.90 as the company posted better-than-expected quarterly results.
- LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ: LMAT) shares gained 18.3 percent to $33.61 as the company posted upbeat Q2 earnings and issued a strong FY17 forecast.
- Novan Inc (NASDAQ: NOVN) shares rose 16.7 percent to $4.97.
- ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGN) climbed 12.5 percent to $6.85 as the company reported upbeat quarterly results and raised its outlook.
- Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE: AAN) surged 12.2 percent to $45.59 as the company posted stronger-than-expected Q2 results.
- A10 Networks Inc (NYSE: ATEN) shares gained 10.3 percent to $6.96 as the company posted a narrower-than-expected Q2 loss.
- Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ: OMCL) shares jumped 10.1 percent to $47.10 on better-than-expected quarterly earnings.
- DavidsTea Inc (NASDAQ: DTEA) rose 9.9 percent to $5.55.
- Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ: IRMD) climbed 9.5 percent to $9.20 as the company posted strong Q2 earnings.
- BofI Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ: BOFI) shares rose 9.1 percent to $27.17. BofI Holding reported Q4 profit of $32.5 million.
- Gorman-Rupp Co (NYSE: GRC) climbed 8.2 percent to $28.81 as the company posted better-than-expected quarterly results.
- Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ: ACHC) surged 8.2 percent to $53.28 as the company reported upbeat quarterly profit.
- Cesca Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KOOL) shares gained 8 percent to $3.72 after the company reported the issuance of new cellular processing patent.
- Gigamon Inc (NYSE: GIMO) shares rose 7.8 percent to $40.65 on upbeat quarterly profit.
- LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ: LOGM) gained 7.4 percent to $119.75 as the company posted strong Q2 results. KeyBanc upgraded LogMeIn from Sector Weight to Overweight.
- First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) rose 7.3 percent to $48.06 as the company reported upbeat quarterly results.
- SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ: SKYW) shares climbed 5.3 percent to $37.60 on upbeat Q2 earnings.
