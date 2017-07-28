22 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Cesca Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KOOL) shares rose 20.1 percent to $4.13 in pre-market trading after the company reported the issuance of new cellular processing patent.
- SK Telecom Co Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: SKM) shares rose 9.1 percent to $29.99 in pre-market trading. James H. Litinsky lifted its stake in Sk Telecom by 20 percent, according to regulatory filing with the SEC.
- First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) rose 9.1 percent to $48.90 in pre-market trading as the company reported upbeat quarterly results.
- Viewray Inc (NASDAQ: VRAY) rose 8.7 percent to $5.00 in pre-market trading after dropping 2.75 percent on Thursday.
- ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGN) rose 8.4 percent to $6.60 in pre-market trading as the company reported upbeat quarterly results and raised its outlook.
- LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ: LOGM) rose 7.6 percent to $120.00 in pre-market trading as the company posted strong Q2 results.
- O'Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: ORLY) rose 7.1 percent to $215.50 in pre-market trading after reporting better-than-expected quarterly profit.
- Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UCTT) shares rose 6 percent to $26.00 in the pre-market trading session after reporting stronger-than-expected quarterly earnings.
- Corecivic Inc (NYSE: CXW) shares rose 5.6 percent to $29.22 in pre-market trading after slipping 0.72 percent on Thursday.
- C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ: CHRW) rose 5.1 percent to $68.81 in pre-market trading after declining 0.68 percent on Thursday.
Losers
- Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE: ATNM) shares fell 25.6 percent to $0.720 in pre-market trading. Actinium reported a proposed public offering of common stock and warrants to purchase stock.
- Ellie Mae Inc (NYSE: ELLI) fell 19.1 percent to $88.88 in pre-market trading as the company reported downbeat quarterly results and lowered its FY17 forecast.
- Destination Maternity Corp (NASDAQ: DEST) shares fell 14.6 percent to $2.51 in pre-market trading. Destination Maternity and Orchestra-Prémaman reported termination of merger.
- Acacia Research Corp (NASDAQ: ACTG) shares rose 10.8 percent to $3.70 in pre-market trading. Acacia Research reported a Q2 loss of $0.14 per share on revenue of $16.4 million.
- NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVA) fell 10.5 percent to $68.80 in pre-market trading. NuVasive reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.46 per share on revenue of $260.6 million. The company also announced the resignation of CFO and COO.
- Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) shares fell 6.3 percent to $55.75. Starbucks reported in-line earnings for its third quarter, while sales missed estimates.
- MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ: MSTR) fell 6 percent to $177.92 in pre-market trading as the company posted weaker-than-expected quarterly results.
- World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: WWE) fell 5.8 percent to $20.62 in pre-market trading. World Wrestling Entertainment reported Q2 net income of $5.1 million.
- Moleculin Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: MBRX) fell 5.1 percent to $2.24 in pre-market trading after rising 8.26 percent on Thursday.
- Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ: WDC) shares fell 3.7 percent to $88.50 in pre-market trading. Western Digital posted stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter, but issued a weak revenue forecast for the current quarter.
- United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) fell 3.1 percent to $24.24 in pre-market trading after dropping 4.58 percent on Thursday.
- Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) shares fell 2.9 percent to $1,015.99 in pre-market trading. Amazon reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its second quarter, while sales exceeded estimates.
