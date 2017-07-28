22 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Cesca Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KOOL) shares rose 20.1 percent to $4.13 in pre-market trading after the company reported the issuance of new cellular processing patent.

Losers

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE: ATNM) shares fell 25.6 percent to $0.720 in pre-market trading. Actinium reported a proposed public offering of common stock and warrants to purchase stock.

