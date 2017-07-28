Economic Data Scheduled For Friday
- Data on Gross Domestic Product growth for the second quarter will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- The employment cost index for the second quarter is schedule for release at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index for July will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week is schedule for release at 1:00 p.m. ET.
- Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari is set to speak in Oakdale, Minnesota at 1:20 p.m. ET.
