Economic Data Scheduled For Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 28, 2017 4:24am   Comments
  • Data on Gross Domestic Product growth for the second quarter will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
  • The employment cost index for the second quarter is schedule for release at 8:30 a.m. ET.
  • The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index for July will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week is schedule for release at 1:00 p.m. ET.
  • Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari is set to speak in Oakdale, Minnesota at 1:20 p.m. ET.

