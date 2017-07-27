Market Overview

Benzinga's Option Alert Recap From July 27
Ezra Schwarzbaum , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 27, 2017 4:05pm   Comments
Benzinga Pro provides its subscribers with real-time alerts of potentially market-moving options activity.

Here's a recap of the option alerts from Thursday, July 27, 2017. All timestamps are in Eastern Time.

1:31:40 pm: SNAP SNAP Sep 15 $14 Puts at the Bid: 2582 @ $1.861 vs 354 OI; Ref=$13.54

12:00:29 pm: INTC Intel Sep. 2018 $33 Puts Sweep (22) at the Bid: 1076 @ $2.55 vs 138 OI; Ref=$34.967

11:04:02 am: TEVA TEVA Aug 4 $34 Puts Sweep (9) at the Bid: 520 @ $1.49 vs 0 OI; Ref=$32.79

10:53:51 am: UA UnderArmour Aug 18 $19 Calls Sweep (43) at the Ask: 3465 @ $0.5 vs 140 OI; Ref=$17.45

10:49:05 am: SNAP SNAP Aug 11 $13 Calls Sweep (2) at the Ask: 579 @ $1.581 vs 262 OI; Ref=$14.0

10:19:31 am: CELG Celgene Fri $136 Puts Sweep (37) at the Ask: 500 @ $1.591 vs 287 OI; Ref=$135.2

9:59:04 am: SNAP SNAP Aug 4 $13 Calls Sweep (10) at the Ask: 564 @ $1.099 vs 357 OI; Ref=$13.8606

9:46:17 am: TWTR Twitter Oct 20 $19 Calls Sweep (2) at the Ask: 9357 @ $0.561 vs 453 OI; Ref=$17.095

9:42:24 am: HTZ Hertz Aug 18 $20 Calls Sweep (2) at the Bid: 1937 @ $0.7 vs 1049 OI; Ref=$16.98

9:33:23 am: FB Facebook Aug 11 $175 Puts Sweep (20) at the Bid: 500 @ $3.398 vs 62 OI; Ref=$174.04

Keep up with unusual trading activity and financial news in real-time with Benzinga Pro.

