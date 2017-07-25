Benzinga's Option Alert Recap From July 25

Benzinga Pro provides its subscribers with real-time alerts of potentially market-moving options activity.

Here's a recap of the option alerts from Tuesday, July 25, 2017. All timestamps are in Eastern Time.

3:34:18 pm: MGM MGM Fri $33.5 Puts at the Ask: 2000 @ $0.531 vs 1668 OI; Ref=$34.38

2:32:53 pm: PSTG Pure Storage Nov 17 $12.5 Puts Sweep (15) at the Bid: 530 @ $0.901 vs 55 OI; Ref=$13.28

2:03:41 pm: NRG NRG En Jan 19 $27 Calls at the Ask: 2500 @ $1.851 vs 55 OI; Ref=$25.06

1:57:15 pm: NVO Novo Nordisk Aug 18 $41 Puts Sweep (28) at the Ask: 746 @ $1.25 vs 75 OI; Ref=$42.09

1:45:58 pm: CRC Cal Resource Sep 15 $10 Calls Sweep (42) at the Ask: 1092 @ $0.547 vs 1 OI; Ref=$8.339

1:27:07 pm: JNPR Juniper Networks Fri $29.5 Puts at the Ask: 2000 @ $0.59 vs 572 OI; Ref=$30.2

1:12:29 pm: BUFF Blue Buffalo Dec 15 $20 Puts at the Bid: 2470 @ $0.551 vs 2470 OI; Ref=$22.92

1:09:24 pm: GGP GGP Sep 15 $26 Calls at the Bid: 6000 @ $0.191 vs 0 OI; Ref=$23.335

12:13:49 pm: CELG Celgene Aug 18 $142 Calls at the Bid: 1000 @ $1.2 vs 144 OI; Ref=$136.13

12:08:40 pm: BKE Buckle Aug 18 $17.5 Calls Sweep (25) at the Bid: 1216 @ $0.532 vs 283 OI; Ref=$16.85

11:55:59 am: ULTA ULTA Sep 15 $265 Calls Sweep (33) at the Ask: 643 @ $8.6 vs 84 OI; Ref=$255.5

10:57:44 am: AKAO Achaogen Dec 15 $15 Puts Sweep (5) at the Ask: 500 @ $0.7 vs 21 OI; Ref=$20.95

10:54:09 am: CF CF Ind Aug 4 $31.5 Calls Sweep (10) at the Ask: 4500 @ $0.587 vs 26 OI; Ref=$30.25

10:48:13 am: TPX Tempur Sealy Mar 16 $55 Puts at the Bid: 500 @ $6.6 vs 0 OI; Ref=$56.59

10:27:40 am: PSA Public Storage Aug 18 $200 Puts at the Bid: 1000 @ $2.25 vs 124 OI; Ref=$206.85

10:02:54 am: WDC Western Digital Aug 18 $91.5 Puts Sweep (32) at the Ask: 572 @ $3.147 vs 2 OI; Ref=$93.06

9:47:33 am: FB Facebook Aug 25 $120 Calls Sweep (3) at the Bid: 715 @ $44.451 vs 1 OI; Ref=$164.0701

9:44:00 am: CRC Cal Resource Aug 18 $8 Calls Sweep (53) at the Ask: 4476 @ $0.747 vs 1466 OI; Ref=$7.845

9:41:27 am: PAGP Plains GP Aug 18 $28 Calls Sweep (44) at the Bid: 795 @ $0.5 vs 622 OI; Ref=$27.6

Keep up with unusual trading activity and the financial news you need in real-time with Benzinga Pro.

Posted-In: News Options After-Hours Center Markets Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.