15 Biggest Mid-Day Gainers For Thursday
- Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRPT) shares jumped 21 percent to $41.25 after the company reported stronger-than-expected quarterly revenue.
- AEterna Zentaris Inc. (USA) (NASDAQ: AEZS) shares jumped 20.7 percent to $2.82 after climbing 129.41 percent on Wednesday.
- Avista Corp (NYSE: AVA) gained 19.6 percent to $51.84 after Hydro One announced a deal to buy Avista at $53 per share in cash.
- Sears Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: SHLD) shares jumped 18.2 percent to $10.25. Sears reported the launch of Kenmore products on Amazon.com.
- Highpower International Inc (NASDAQ: HPJ) shares climbed 15.9 percent to $4.75. Highpower International reported preliminary Q2 net income of $3.5 million to $4.1 million, and sales of $50 million to $52 million.
- Syntel, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYNT) surged 13.1 percent to $19.08 as the company posted strong Q2 results.
- Datawatch Corporation (NASDAQ: DWCH) shares gained 10 percent to $10.45. Datawatch reported a Q3 loss of $0.04 per share on sales of $9.07 million.
- USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: USAT) shares gained 9.9 percent to $5.28. USA Technologies priced offering of 8.33 million shares at $4.50 per share.
- BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ADR) (NASDAQ: BVXV) shares climbed 9.8 percent to $92.10 after gaining 8.12 percent on Wednesday.
- Orexigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OREX) shares gained 7.8 percent to $2.50.
- Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE: KMI) shares rose 7.6 percent to $21.17after the company reported Q2 results and raised its quarterly dividend from $0.12 per share to $0.125 per share.
- Farmland Partners Inc (NYSE: FPI) shares climbed 7.2 percent to $9.33 on strong quarterly earnings.
- Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ: TBK) gained 6.7 percent to $27.00 on upbeat Q2 results.
- WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE: WBC) gained 4.6 percent to $137.02 on upbeat quarterly profit.
- Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE: PII) shares rose 3.7 percent to $95.91 as the company posted better-than-expected Q2 results.
