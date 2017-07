Benzinga's Option Alert Recap From July 19

Benzinga Pro provides its subscribers with real-time alerts of potentially market-moving options activity.

Here's a recap of the option alerts from Wednesday, July 19, 2017. All timestamps are in Eastern Time.

3:52:55 pm: CTL CenturyLink Jan 19 $22 Puts Sweep (2) at the Ask: 16238 @ $1.925 vs 1393 OI; Ref=$22.665

3:49:30 pm: MTCH Match Aug 18 $20 Calls at the Ask: 1000 @ $0.7 vs 674 OI; Ref=$19.005

3:44:28 pm: FEYE FireEye Aug 18 $16 Puts at the Bid: 3000 @ $1.071 vs 763 OI; Ref=$15.98

3:12:40 pm: URI United Rentals Fri $118 Puts at the Ask: 2000 @ $3.4 vs 141 OI; Ref=$118.645

2:53:26 pm: JD JD.com Aug 18 $45 Calls at the Bid: 1443 @ $1.2 vs 866 OI; Ref=$43.35

2:42:15 pm: DVN Devon En Aug 18 $35 Calls at the Ask: 3493 @ $0.511 vs 740 OI; Ref=$32.61

2:35:05 pm: LPI Laredo Pet Fri $11 Calls Sweep (12) at the Ask: 637 @ $0.688 vs 504 OI; Ref=$11.82

2:19:02 pm: WY Weyerhaeuser Jul 28 $34 Calls at the Ask: 10000 @ $0.451 vs 52 OI; Ref=$33.785

2:12:21 pm: EROS EROS Dec 15 $15 Puts Sweep (26) at the Bid: 782 @ $2.75 vs 12 OI; Ref=$14.1

2:06:48 pm: X US Steel Jul 28 $27 Calls Sweep (2) at the Ask: 2939 @ $0.446 vs 764 OI; Ref=$24.29

1:54:19 pm: X US Steel Aug 4 $25.5 Calls Sweep (23) at the Ask: 500 @ $1.031 vs 294 OI; Ref=$24.44

1:50:53 pm: CCI Crown Castle Aug 18 $105 Calls at the Bid: 3852 @ $0.401 vs 1006 OI; Ref=$97.92

12:12:47 pm: PTCT PTC Therapeutics Aug 18 $20 Calls Above Ask!: 500 @ $1.611 vs 46 OI; Ref=$19.57

12:06:56 pm: V Visa Jul 28 $99 Puts Sweep (9) at the Bid: 516 @ $2.176 vs 28 OI; Ref=$97.99

12:02:38 pm: CRM SalesForce Sep 15 $105 Calls Above Ask!: 4357 @ $0.521 vs 36 OI; Ref=$89.809

11:45:04 am: AXP Am Exp Jul 28 $86.5 Calls at the Ask: 750 @ $1.121 vs 38 OI; Ref=$85.65

11:42:06 am: MDLZ Mondelez Nov 17 $36 Puts Sweep (31) at the Ask: 1535 @ $0.36 vs 3 OI; Ref=$44.12

11:31:00 am: QCOM Qualcomm Fri $56.5 Calls at the Ask: 3000 @ $1.24 vs 2373 OI; Ref=$56.38

11:28:02 am: KERX Keryx Bio Aug 18 $8 Puts Sweep (7) at the Ask: 500 @ $1.0 vs 446 OI; Ref=$7.2975

11:09:37 am: AMZN Amazon Jul 28 $1100 Calls at the Bid: 706 @ $4.6 vs 603 OI; Ref=$1028.07

11:00:20 am: EFII Electronics for Imaging Aug 18 $45 Puts at the Ask: 500 @ $0.85 vs 474 OI; Ref=$48.53

10:53:15 am: VMC Vulcan Mat Nov 17 $125 Calls Sweep (33) at the Ask: 750 @ $7.6 vs 47 OI; Ref=$123.37

10:24:29 am: SRPT Sarepta Fri $33 Puts at the Ask: 1150 @ $1.321 vs 316 OI; Ref=$33.52

10:17:00 am: CY Cypress Semi Sep 15 $16 Calls at the Ask: 3005 @ $0.5 vs 2862 OI; Ref=$14.44

10:08:55 am: ATVI Activision Aug 25 $59 Puts at the Bid: 2000 @ $1.71 vs 21 OI; Ref=$61.2298

10:06:26 am: IGT Int Game Tech Aug 18 $17.5 Calls Sweep (24) at the Ask: 607 @ $1.601 vs 158 OI; Ref=$18.72

10:05:46 am: ORCL Oracle Fri $51 Calls Sweep (29) at the Ask: 4409 @ $0.161 vs 4080 OI; Ref=$50.775

9:37:31 am: AMTD Ameritrade Aug 18 $48 Calls Sweep (16) at the Ask: 1482 @ $0.7 vs 145 OI; Ref=$47.05

