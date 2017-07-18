22 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Cleantech Solutions International Inc (NASDAQ: CLNT) shares rose 15.3 percent to $4.75 in pre-market trading. Cleantech Solutions disclosed that it has formed a special committee to explore potential acquisition by ECrent Capital Holdings.
- Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDGS) shares rose 12.7 percent to $2.92 in pre-market trading after surging 14.10 percent on Monday.
- Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: IDRA) rose 9.8 percent to $2.02 in pre-market trading after falling 1.08 percent on Monday.
- Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) shares rose 9.7 percent to $177.35 in the pre-market trading session. Netflix reported stronger-than-expected sales for its second quarter. However, the company slightly missed earnings estimates. Netflix added 1.07 million subscribers domestically, with 4.14 users added internationally.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) shares rose 9.7 percent to $1.25 in pre-market trading after the company announced that it will issue an update on the RSV F Vaccine on July 24.
- Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: PBYI) rose 8.9 percent to $93.75 in pre-market trading after the company reported the FDA approval of NERLYNX for the extended adjuvant treatment of HER2-positive early stage breast cancer.
- Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PRTK) rose 6.8 percent to $26.65 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that its Phase 3 study of oral-only dosing of omadacycline met all primary and secondary FDA and EMA endpoints.
- Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) rose 5.2 percent to $2.43 in pre-market trading after slipping 0.86 percent on Monday.
- Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ: QDEL) rose 3.2 percent to $35.20 in pre-market trading after gaining 25.35 percent on Monday. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Quidel from Hold to Buy, while William Blair upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform.
- Novartis AG (ADR) (NYSE: NVS) gained 3 percent to $85.76 after the company posted upbeat quarterly profit.
- Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) shares rose 2.6 percent to $296.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat quarterly results.
Losers
- Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) shares rose 12.6 percent to $6.36 in pre-market trading after the company posted disappointing quarterly earnings.
- Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE: HOG) shares fell 9.6 percent to $47.00. Harley-Davidson posted upbeat Q2 earnings, but lowered its 2017 motorcycle shipment guidance.
- Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ: VNOM) fell 9.3 percent to $14.70 in pre-market trading. Viper Energy Partners priced upsized 14 million common units offering for gross proceeds of $206.5 million.
- CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CBAY) shares fell 9.1 percent to $5.44 in pre-market trading. CymaBay reported a 10 million share common stock offering.
- Crossroads Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CRDS) shares fell 6.7 percent to $2.79 in pre-market trading after rising 49.50 percent on Monday.
- Ring Energy Inc (NYSE: REI) shares fell 5.3 percent to $12.75 in pre-market trading. Ring Energy reported an offering of common shares.
- Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ: LMRK) fell 4.9 percent to $15.65 in pre-market trading after dropping 0.90 percent on Monday.
- Select Comfort Corp. (NASDAQ: SCSS) fell 4.7 percent to $30.30 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.
- Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE: NLY) shares fell 4.5 percent to $11.71 in pre-market trading. Annaly Capital reported a 60 million share offering of common stock.
- Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) fell 3.8 percent to $13.27 in pre-market trading. Barclays downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from Equal Weight to Underweight.
- Sevcon Inc (NASDAQ: SEV) fell 2.5 percent to $21.20 in pre-market trading after climbing 58.79 percent on Monday.
