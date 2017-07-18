22 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Cleantech Solutions International Inc (NASDAQ: CLNT) shares rose 15.3 percent to $4.75 in pre-market trading. Cleantech Solutions disclosed that it has formed a special committee to explore potential acquisition by ECrent Capital Holdings.

Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDGS) shares rose 12.7 percent to $2.92 in pre-market trading after surging 14.10 percent on Monday.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: IDRA) rose 9.8 percent to $2.02 in pre-market trading after falling 1.08 percent on Monday.

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) shares rose 9.7 percent to $177.35 in the pre-market trading session. Netflix reported stronger-than-expected sales for its second quarter. However, the company slightly missed earnings estimates. Netflix added 1.07 million subscribers domestically, with 4.14 users added internationally.

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) shares rose 9.7 percent to $1.25 in pre-market trading after the company announced that it will issue an update on the RSV F Vaccine on July 24.

Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: PBYI) rose 8.9 percent to $93.75 in pre-market trading after the company reported the FDA approval of NERLYNX for the extended adjuvant treatment of HER2-positive early stage breast cancer.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PRTK) rose 6.8 percent to $26.65 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that its Phase 3 study of oral-only dosing of omadacycline met all primary and secondary FDA and EMA endpoints.

Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) rose 5.2 percent to $2.43 in pre-market trading after slipping 0.86 percent on Monday.

Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ: QDEL) rose 3.2 percent to $35.20 in pre-market trading after gaining 25.35 percent on Monday. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Quidel from Hold to Buy, while William Blair upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform.

Novartis AG (ADR) (NYSE: NVS) gained 3 percent to $85.76 after the company posted upbeat quarterly profit.

(NYSE: NVS) gained 3 percent to $85.76 after the company posted upbeat quarterly profit. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) shares rose 2.6 percent to $296.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat quarterly results.

Losers

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) shares rose 12.6 percent to $6.36 in pre-market trading after the company posted disappointing quarterly earnings.

Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE: HOG) shares fell 9.6 percent to $47.00. Harley-Davidson posted upbeat Q2 earnings, but lowered its 2017 motorcycle shipment guidance.

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ: VNOM) fell 9.3 percent to $14.70 in pre-market trading. Viper Energy Partners priced upsized 14 million common units offering for gross proceeds of $206.5 million.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CBAY) shares fell 9.1 percent to $5.44 in pre-market trading. CymaBay reported a 10 million share common stock offering.

Crossroads Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CRDS) shares fell 6.7 percent to $2.79 in pre-market trading after rising 49.50 percent on Monday.

Ring Energy Inc (NYSE: REI) shares fell 5.3 percent to $12.75 in pre-market trading. Ring Energy reported an offering of common shares.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ: LMRK) fell 4.9 percent to $15.65 in pre-market trading after dropping 0.90 percent on Monday.

Select Comfort Corp. (NASDAQ: SCSS) fell 4.7 percent to $30.30 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE: NLY) shares fell 4.5 percent to $11.71 in pre-market trading. Annaly Capital reported a 60 million share offering of common stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) fell 3.8 percent to $13.27 in pre-market trading. Barclays downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from Equal Weight to Underweight.

Sevcon Inc (NASDAQ: SEV) fell 2.5 percent to $21.20 in pre-market trading after climbing 58.79 percent on Monday.

