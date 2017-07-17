Benzinga's Option Alert Recap From July 17

Benzinga Pro provides its subscribers with real-time alerts of potentially market-moving options activity.

Here's a recap of the options alerts from Monday, July 17, 2017. All timestamps are in Eastern Time.

2:49:39 pm: HOG Harley Davidson Fri $47 Puts at the Bid: 2489 @ $0.201 vs 47 OI; Ref=$51.91

2:33:44 pm: APRN Blue Apron Aug 18 $6 Puts at the Bid: 500 @ $0.6 vs 391 OI; Ref=$6.63

2:02:43 pm: RLJ RLJ Lodging Nov 17 $20 Puts at the Bid: 500 @ $0.901 vs 104 OI; Ref=$21.36

1:32:52 pm: FEYE FireEye Feb 16 $15 Puts at the Bid: 5000 @ $1.801 vs 0 OI; Ref=$15.545

1:29:40 pm: AN AutoNation Fri $43 Puts Sweep (34) at the Bid: 520 @ $1.0 vs 288 OI; Ref=$42.2793

11:39:18 am: AN AutoNation Fri $42 Puts Sweep (51) at the Bid: 836 @ $0.551 vs 303 OI; Ref=$41.9675

11:30:42 am: GT Goodyear Tire Aug 18 $37 Puts at the Bid: 2000 @ $1.551 vs 5 OI; Ref=$36.37

11:22:53 am: SBGI Sinclair Broadcast Gp Aug 18 $38 Calls at the Ask: 1850 @ $0.401 vs 17 OI; Ref=$34.05

11:16:10 am: NRG NRG En Sep 15 $21 Puts Sweep (28) at the Ask: 845 @ $1.0 vs 167 OI; Ref=$22.56

10:41:07 am: FCX Freeport McMoran Aug 25 $13.5 Calls Sweep (10) at the Ask: 911 @ $0.58 vs 45 OI; Ref=$13.3501 Signals 10:39:40am

10:26:54 am: LVS Las Vegas Sands Jul 28 $59 Puts Sweep (9) at the Bid: 1500 @ $0.541 vs 73 OI; Ref=$60.94

9:59:12 am: ICON Iconix Brand Nov 17 $5 Puts Sweep (26) at the Ask: 1164 @ $0.401 vs 1084 OI; Ref=$6.655

9:48:12 am: FIVE Five Below Fri $49 Calls at the Ask: 1500 @ $0.3 vs 84 OI; Ref=$47.55

9:45:59 am: NVDA Nvidia Fri $177.5 Calls Sweep (53) at the Bid: 1522 @ $0.538 vs 894 OI; Ref=$166.455

9:39:12 am: DAL Delta Air Aug 11 $55.5 Calls Sweep (2) at the Bid: 620 @ $1.031 vs 102 OI; Ref=$54.8844

Posted-In: News Options After-Hours Center Markets Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.