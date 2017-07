Benzinga Pro provides its subscribers with real-time alerts of potentially market-moving options activity.

Here's a recap of the options alerts from Thursday, July 13, 2017. All timestamps are in Eastern Time.

3:29:04 pm: RH RH Fri $71 Calls Sweep (2) at the Ask: 500 @ $1.0 vs 38 OI; Ref=$70.28

3:14:53 pm: CTSH Cognizant Tech Fri $68 Calls Sweep (38) at the Ask: 2492 @ $0.3 vs 82 OI; Ref=$68.035

3:07:34 pm: HTZ Hertz Oct 20 $20 Calls Above Ask!: 4500 @ $0.901 vs 1346 OI; Ref=$14.95

2:48:53 pm: SPGI S&P Global Feb 16 $160 Calls at the Ask: 3000 @ $4.401 vs 0 OI; Ref=$149.685

2:45:49 pm: QRVO Qorvo Nov 17 $75 Calls Sweep (37) at the Ask: 1133 @ $3.701 vs 72 OI; Ref=$67.2

1:42:10 pm: GPRO GoPro Jul 28 $8 Calls Sweep (23) at the Bid: 1139 @ $0.571 vs 494 OI; Ref=$8.385

1:31:27 pm: NRG NRG En Dec 15 $19 Puts Sweep (25) at the Ask: 984 @ $1.15 vs 4 OI; Ref=$22.3372

1:07:10 pm: AAOI Applied Optoelectronics Aug 18 $60 Puts Sweep (34) at the Bid: 808 @ $3.0 vs 589 OI; Ref=$79.1085

11:45:55 am: STX Seagate Aug 18 $37 Calls Sweep (30) at the Ask: 4466 @ $2.69 vs 956 OI; Ref=$38.15

10:10:42 am: TGT Target Fri $53 Puts Sweep (24) at the Ask: 1551 @ $0.74 vs 158 OI; Ref=$52.62

9:57:02 am: FRGI Fiesta Rest Gp Aug 18 $15 Puts Sweep (7) at the Bid: 900 @ $0.351 vs 0 OI; Ref=$18.65

9:48:13 am: NRG NRG Aug 18 $20 Puts Sweep (24) at the Ask: 1459 @ $0.651 vs 24 OI; Ref=$22.4875

9:47:02 am: AA Alcoa Jan 19 $36 Calls Sweep (14) at the Bid: 947 @ $3.8 vs 467 OI; Ref=$35.57

9:45:44 am: APRN Blue Apron Aug 18 $9 Calls Sweep (17) at the Ask: 1080 @ $0.401 vs 444 OI; Ref=$7.565

9:40:52 am: TEVA TEVA Jul 21 $34 Calls Sweep (3) at the Ask: 3633 @ $0.281 vs 569 OI; Ref=$33.07

