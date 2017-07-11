20 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOLD) shares rose 43.6 percent to $14.73 in pre-market trading. The U.S. FDA confirmed that Amicus Therapeutics may submit NDA for migalastat for Fabry disease.
- Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARNA) rose 41.4 percent to $26.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported positive topline Phase 2 results for ralinepag in patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension.
- Halcon Resources Corporation (NYSE: HK) rose 27.8 percent to $5.70 in pre-market trading after the company reported the sale of its operated Williston Basin assets for $1.4 billion.
- Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ: RCII) shares rose 17.6 percent to $13.05 in pre-market trading. Vintage Capital is said to have proposed to acquire Rent-A-Center for $15.00 per share or approximately $800 million, according to a letter as reported by Reuters.
- Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ: OCUL) rose 14.6 percent to $7.44 in pre-market trading after the company reported submission of amendment to potentially extend review for DEXTENZA NDA.
- NRG Energy Inc (NYSE: NRG) shares rose 9.1 percent to $17.58 in pre-market trading after declining 0.74 percent on Monday.
- Evogene Ltd (NASDAQ: EVGN) rose 6.1 percent to $5.20 in pre-market trading. Evogene disclosed that it has reached a milestone for its partnership with Monsanto. The company also announced the completion of the candidate gene discovery stage.
- Golden Ocean Group Ltd (NASDAQ: GOGL) shares rose 3.6 percent to $6.36 in pre-market trading after gaining 4.24 percent on Monday.
- Vipshop Holdings Ltd - ADR (NYSE: VIPS) shares rose 3.6 percent to $10.42 in pre-market trading after gaining 0.10 percent on Monday.
- AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVEO) shares rose 3.5 percent to $3.26 in the pre-market trading session after surging 12.90 percent on Monday.
Losers
- Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE: GTY) shares fell 8 percent to $23.09 in pre-market trading. Getty Realty priced 4.1 million shares of common stock at $23.15 per share. The company also reported the purchase of 42 properties in metropolitan Columbia and South Carolina for $70 million.
- Pearson PLC (ADR) (NYSE: PSO) shares fell 5.5 percent to $8.33 in pre-market trading after rising 0.34 percent on Monday.
- Barracuda Networks Inc (NYSE: CUDA) fell 4.6 percent to $22.91 in pre-market trading. Barracuda reported in-line earnings for its first quarter, while revenue exceeded expectations.
- LG Display Co Ltd. (ADR) (NYSE: LPL) shares fell 4.1 percent to $15.20 in pre-market trading after rising 0.57 percent on Monday.
- Shire PLC (ADR) (NASDAQ: SHPG) shares fell 4 percent to $156.90 after dropping 2.49 percent on Monday.
- Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) shares fell 3.8 percent to $16.34 in pre-market trading. Morgan Stanley downgraded Snap from Overweight to Equal-Weight.
- J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE: JCP) fell 3.4 percent to $4.33 in pre-market trading after the company reported that its CFO Edward Record is stepping down.
- Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCR) fell 3 percent to $15.71 in pre-market trading after declining 1.88 percent on Monday.
- Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXS) fell 2.5 percent to $78.00 in pre-market trading. Citrix Systems named David Henshall as new President and CEO. The company also reaffirmed its Q2 outlook.
- Knowles Corp (NYSE: KN) fell 2.2 percent to $16.20 in pre-market trading after gaining 0.81 percent on Friday.
