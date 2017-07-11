20 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOLD) shares rose 43.6 percent to $14.73 in pre-market trading. The U.S. FDA confirmed that Amicus Therapeutics may submit NDA for migalastat for Fabry disease.

(NASDAQ: FOLD) shares rose 43.6 percent to $14.73 in pre-market trading. The U.S. FDA confirmed that Amicus Therapeutics may submit NDA for migalastat for Fabry disease. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARNA) rose 41.4 percent to $26.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported positive topline Phase 2 results for ralinepag in patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension.

(NASDAQ: ARNA) rose 41.4 percent to $26.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported positive topline Phase 2 results for ralinepag in patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension. Halcon Resources Corporation (NYSE: HK) rose 27.8 percent to $5.70 in pre-market trading after the company reported the sale of its operated Williston Basin assets for $1.4 billion.

(NYSE: HK) rose 27.8 percent to $5.70 in pre-market trading after the company reported the sale of its operated Williston Basin assets for $1.4 billion. Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ: RCII) shares rose 17.6 percent to $13.05 in pre-market trading. Vintage Capital is said to have proposed to acquire Rent-A-Center for $15.00 per share or approximately $800 million, according to a letter as reported by Reuters.

(NASDAQ: RCII) shares rose 17.6 percent to $13.05 in pre-market trading. Vintage Capital is said to have proposed to acquire Rent-A-Center for $15.00 per share or approximately $800 million, according to a letter as reported by Reuters. Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ: OCUL) rose 14.6 percent to $7.44 in pre-market trading after the company reported submission of amendment to potentially extend review for DEXTENZA NDA.

(NASDAQ: OCUL) rose 14.6 percent to $7.44 in pre-market trading after the company reported submission of amendment to potentially extend review for DEXTENZA NDA. NRG Energy Inc (NYSE: NRG) shares rose 9.1 percent to $17.58 in pre-market trading after declining 0.74 percent on Monday.

(NYSE: NRG) shares rose 9.1 percent to $17.58 in pre-market trading after declining 0.74 percent on Monday. Evogene Ltd (NASDAQ: EVGN) rose 6.1 percent to $5.20 in pre-market trading. Evogene disclosed that it has reached a milestone for its partnership with Monsanto. The company also announced the completion of the candidate gene discovery stage.

(NASDAQ: EVGN) rose 6.1 percent to $5.20 in pre-market trading. Evogene disclosed that it has reached a milestone for its partnership with Monsanto. The company also announced the completion of the candidate gene discovery stage. Golden Ocean Group Ltd (NASDAQ: GOGL) shares rose 3.6 percent to $6.36 in pre-market trading after gaining 4.24 percent on Monday.

(NASDAQ: GOGL) shares rose 3.6 percent to $6.36 in pre-market trading after gaining 4.24 percent on Monday. Vipshop Holdings Ltd - ADR (NYSE: VIPS) shares rose 3.6 percent to $10.42 in pre-market trading after gaining 0.10 percent on Monday.

(NYSE: VIPS) shares rose 3.6 percent to $10.42 in pre-market trading after gaining 0.10 percent on Monday. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVEO) shares rose 3.5 percent to $3.26 in the pre-market trading session after surging 12.90 percent on Monday.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Losers

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE: GTY) shares fell 8 percent to $23.09 in pre-market trading. Getty Realty priced 4.1 million shares of common stock at $23.15 per share. The company also reported the purchase of 42 properties in metropolitan Columbia and South Carolina for $70 million.

(NYSE: GTY) shares fell 8 percent to $23.09 in pre-market trading. Getty Realty priced 4.1 million shares of common stock at $23.15 per share. The company also reported the purchase of 42 properties in metropolitan Columbia and South Carolina for $70 million. Pearson PLC (ADR) (NYSE: PSO) shares fell 5.5 percent to $8.33 in pre-market trading after rising 0.34 percent on Monday.

(NYSE: PSO) shares fell 5.5 percent to $8.33 in pre-market trading after rising 0.34 percent on Monday. Barracuda Networks Inc (NYSE: CUDA) fell 4.6 percent to $22.91 in pre-market trading. Barracuda reported in-line earnings for its first quarter, while revenue exceeded expectations.

(NYSE: CUDA) fell 4.6 percent to $22.91 in pre-market trading. Barracuda reported in-line earnings for its first quarter, while revenue exceeded expectations. LG Display Co Ltd. (ADR) (NYSE: LPL) shares fell 4.1 percent to $15.20 in pre-market trading after rising 0.57 percent on Monday.

(NYSE: LPL) shares fell 4.1 percent to $15.20 in pre-market trading after rising 0.57 percent on Monday. Shire PLC (ADR) (NASDAQ: SHPG) shares fell 4 percent to $156.90 after dropping 2.49 percent on Monday.

(NASDAQ: SHPG) shares fell 4 percent to $156.90 after dropping 2.49 percent on Monday. Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) shares fell 3.8 percent to $16.34 in pre-market trading. Morgan Stanley downgraded Snap from Overweight to Equal-Weight.

(NYSE: SNAP) shares fell 3.8 percent to $16.34 in pre-market trading. Morgan Stanley downgraded Snap from Overweight to Equal-Weight. J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE: JCP) fell 3.4 percent to $4.33 in pre-market trading after the company reported that its CFO Edward Record is stepping down.

(NYSE: JCP) fell 3.4 percent to $4.33 in pre-market trading after the company reported that its CFO Edward Record is stepping down. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCR) fell 3 percent to $15.71 in pre-market trading after declining 1.88 percent on Monday.

(NASDAQ: SNCR) fell 3 percent to $15.71 in pre-market trading after declining 1.88 percent on Monday. Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXS) fell 2.5 percent to $78.00 in pre-market trading. Citrix Systems named David Henshall as new President and CEO. The company also reaffirmed its Q2 outlook.

(NASDAQ: CTXS) fell 2.5 percent to $78.00 in pre-market trading. Citrix Systems named David Henshall as new President and CEO. The company also reaffirmed its Q2 outlook. Knowles Corp (NYSE: KN) fell 2.2 percent to $16.20 in pre-market trading after gaining 0.81 percent on Friday.

Posted-In: #PreMarket Gainers LosersNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Movers

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.