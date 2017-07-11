Market Overview

A Peek Into The Markets: U.S. Stock Futures Edge Lower Ahead Of Job Openings, Wholesale Inventories Data

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 11, 2017 7:12am   Comments
Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded slightly lower in early pre-market trade. The Labor Department's JOLTS report and wholesale trade inventories for May will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard is set to speak in New York City at 12:30 p.m. ET, while Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari will speak in Minneapolis at 1:20 p.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 6 points to 21,353.00, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures fell 1.25 points to 2,423.25. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index slipped 1.25 points to 5,692.75.

Oil prices traded lower as Brent crude futures fell 0.75 percent to trade at $46.53 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures dropped 0.72 percent to trade at $44.08 a barrel.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were mostly lower today, with the Spanish Ibex Index falling 0.36 percent, STOXX Europe 600 Index dropping 0.29 percent and German DAX 30 index gaining 0.24 percent. The UK's FTSE index was trading lower by 0.77 percent, while French CAC 40 Index fell 0.06 percent.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average rose 0.57 percent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index climbed 1.48 percent, China’s Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.30 percent and India’s BSE Sensex rose 0.10 percent.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at Morgan Stanley downgraded Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) from Overweight to Equal-Weight.

Snap shares fell 2.88 percent to $16.50 in pre-market trading.

Breaking news

  • PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE: PEP) reported stronger-than-expected profit for its second quarter.
  • Barracuda Networks Inc (NYSE: CUDA) reported in-line earnings for its first quarter, while revenue exceeded expectations.
  • VOXX International Corp (NASDAQ: VOXX) posted a wider-than-expected loss for its first quarter on Monday.
  • Vintage Capital is said to have proposed to acquire Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ: RCII) for $15.00 per share or approximately $800 million, according to a letter as reported by Reuters.

