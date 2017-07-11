Market Overview

Economic Data Scheduled For Tuesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 11, 2017 5:08am   Comments
  • The NFIB small business optimism index for June is schedule for release at 6:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Johnson Redbook Sales Index for the latest week will be released at 8:55 a.m. ET.
  • The Labor Department's JOLTS report for May is schedule for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • Data on wholesale trade inventories for May will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Treasury is set to auction 4-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard is set to speak in New York City at 12:30 p.m. ET.
  • The Treasury will auction 3-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.
  • Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari will speak in Minneapolis at 1:20 p.m. ET.

