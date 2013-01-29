ñol

ECOtality, Sears Unveil Electric Car Chargers

by Benzinga Staff, Benzinga Editor
January 29, 2013 8:10 AM | 23 seconds read
ECOtality, Inc., a leader in clean electric transportation and storage technologies
ECTY
, and Sears Holdings
SHLD
recently expanded their relationship and also unveiled the first Blink® Direct Current (DC) Fast Charger stations at several Sears stores in Tennessee and Arizona. These stations enable Sears customers to charge an electric vehicle battery up to 80 percent capacity in less than 30 minutes — the fastest charge rate currently available.

