US Stock Futures Slightly Lower Ahead Of Ford Earnings, Consumer Confidence Data

US stock futures are slightly lower this morning, as investors are awaiting earnings from Ford Motor CoF
and consumer confidence data. Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 9 points to 13,823.00 and S&P 500 index futures fell 2.80 points to 1,494.30. Nasdaq 100 futures declined 5.50 points to 2,732.00. US stocks closed mostly lower on Monday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropping 0.10% to 13,881.93, the S&P 500 index falling 0.18% to 1,500.18 and the Nasdaq 100 index climbing 0.15% to 3,154.30. The S&P/Case-Shiller home price index for November will be released at 9:00 a.m. ET, while data on consumer confidence for January will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Ford Motor is expected to report its Q4 earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $32.96 billion. Boston ScientificBSX
is projected to report its Q4 earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $1.76 billion. Amazon.comAMZN
is estimated to post its Q4 earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $22.27 billion. PfizerPFE
is projected to report its Q4 earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $14.40 billion. DR HortonDHI
is estimated to report its Q1 earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $1.10 billion. United States SteelX
is projected to post a Q4 loss at $0.75 per share on revenue of $4.35 billion. JetBlue AirwaysJBLU
is projected to report its Q4 earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $1.22 billion. Tupperware BrandsTUP
is estimated to report its Q4 earnings at $1.68 per share on revenue of $707.02 million. Eli Lilly and CompanyLLY
is projected to report its Q4 earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $5.81 billion. Harley-DavidsonHOG
is expected to report its Q4 earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $976.71 million. CorningGLW
is estimated to report its Q4 earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $2.07 billion. Yahoo!YHOO
reported upbeat fourth-quarter profit. VMwareVMW
announced its plans to lower 900 jobs. VMware reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings, but issued a downbeat first-quarter forecast. European markets were mixed today. The STOXX Europe 600 Index rose 0.01%, London's FTSE 100 Index gained 0.14%, German DAX 30 Index fell 0.09% and French CAC 40 Index declined 0.26%. Asian markets ended mostly higher, with Japan's Nikkei Stock Average rising 0.39%, China's Shanghai Composite surging 0.53% and Australia's S&P/ASX 200 Index gaining 1.07%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index declined 0.07% and India's Sensex dropped 0.56%. The ICE dollar index (DXY) rose 0.04% to trade at 79.80, up from 79.790 in North America late on Monday. The euro dropped 0.21% against the dollar to trade at $1.3427. The dollar fell 0.43% against the Japanese yen to ¥90.46, down from ¥90.76.
