Invesco Mortgage Capital Closes Offering of 17.25M Shares, Sees Gross Proceeds of $362.2M

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (the "Company")

IVR

today announced the completion of its public offering of 15,000,000 shares of its common stock and issuance of 2,250,000 shares of its common stock pursuant to the underwriters' full exercise of their option to purchase additional shares. The total offering of 17,250,000 shares produced gross proceeds of approximately $362.2 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and estimated offering expenses. The Company expects to use the net proceeds from this offering to make additional acquisitions of residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans, on a leveraged basis, and for other general corporate purposes.