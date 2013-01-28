Macy's Says Chief Administrative Officer Cole Retiring

Macy's, Inc.

M

today announced a series of changes to its senior executive leadership team, effective immediately. Thomas L. Cole is retiring as Macy's, Inc.'s chief administrative officer after an exceptional 41-year career with Macy's, Inc. and its predecessor companies. He will remain with the company through May 2013 to affect a smooth transition to several other executives. His responsibilities have been re-assigned as follows: * William S. Allen has joined Macy's, effective today, as chief human resources officer. Allen, a seasoned corporate human resources executive who previously served as senior vice president of AP Moller-Maersk A/S, joins the Macy's executive committee and reports to Terry J. Lundgren, chairman, president and chief executive officer. Allen will oversee Macy's, Inc.'s human resources, diversity strategies, and corporate communications and external affairs functions. In addition, Allen will have administrative responsibility for the law function that reports directly to Lundgren. * Robert B. Harrison, previously Macy's executive vice president for omnichannel strategy, is assuming the newly-created role of chief omnichannel officer, reporting to Lundgren. He also will join the company's executive committee. In addition to his existing role managing the development of strategies to closely integrate the company's stores, online and mobile activities, Harrison will assume responsibility for systems and technology, logistics and related operating functions. * Karen M. Hoguet, Macy's, Inc. chief financial officer, will assume additional responsibility for credit and customer services, real estate, non-merchandise purchasing and sustainability. All of the company's finance and accounting functions report to Hoguet. In addition, she will have administrative responsibility for the internal audit function that reports directly to Lundgren. Hoguet is a member of the Macy's executive committee and reports to Lundgren. * Peter Sachse, Macy's chief stores officer, will assume additional responsibility for store planning, design and construction. The company's nationwide portfolio of Macy's stores, as well as the region, district and central stores organization and visual merchandising, continue to report to Sachse. He is a member of the Macy's executive committee and reports to Lundgren.