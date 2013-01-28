ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Kips Bay Medical Reports Close of Underwriters' Partial Exercise of Overallotment Option

by Benzinga Staff, Benzinga Editor
January 28, 2013 2:42 PM | 1 min read
Kips Bay Medical, Inc.
KIPS
along with Manny Villafaña, its Founder, Chairman and CEO today announced the closing of the underwriters' purchase from the Company of 475,000 shares of Company common stock at a price of $0.65 per share pursuant to the over-allotment option granted to the underwriters in connection with the Company's follow-on offering of common stock, which offering closed on December 28, 2012. Sunrise Securities Corp. gave the Company notice of the exercise on January 24, 2013. Sunrise Securities Corp. was the sole book-running manager and Aegis Capital Corp. was a co-manager for the offering.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: NewsOfferings