Top Performing Industries For January 28, 2013

At 10:20 am, the Dow dropped 0.24% to 13,862.73, the broader Standard & Poor's 500 index moved down 0.35% to 1,497.69 and the NASDAQ composite index fell 0.04% to 3,148.32. The industries that are still afloat in the market today are: Farm & Construction Machinery: This industry jumped 2.06% by 10:20 am. The top stock within the industry was Art's-Way Manufacturing Co

ARTW

, which rose 2.06%. Art's-Way Manufacturing's trailing-twelve-month ROE is 16.10%. Music & Video Stores: This industry rose 1.43% by 10:20 am ET. The top performer in this industry was Netflix

NFLX

, which gained 2.03%. Netflix shares have jumped 35.18% over the past 52 weeks, while the S&P 500 index has gained 14.47% in the same period.. Computer Based Systems: This industry moved up 1.37% by 10:20 am, with Concurrent Computer

CCUR

moving up 4.3% to gain the top spot. Concurrent is expected to report FQ2 results on January 29, 2013. Personal Computers: The industry gained 1.27% by 10:20 am. The top performer in this industry was Apple

AAPL

, which gained 1.26%. Analysts at RW Baird downgraded Apple from “outperform” to “neutral.”