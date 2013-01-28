ñol

OFT Offers Comment on Avis Purchase of Zipcar

by Benzinga Staff, Benzinga Editor
January 28, 2013 10:04 AM | 27 seconds read
Anticipated acquisition by Avis Budget Group inc.
CAR
of Zipcar inc.
ZIP
. The Office of Fair Trading is considering whether arrangements are in progress or in contemplation which, if carried into effect, will result in the creation of a relevant merger situation under the merger provisions of the Enterprise Act 2002 and, if so, whether the creation of that situation may be expected to result in a substantial lessening of competition within any market or markets in the United Kingdom.

