Morning Market Losers

by Benzinga Staff, Benzinga Editor
January 28, 2013 9:51 AM | 1 min read
Repros Therapeutics
RPRX
shares dipped 18.27% to $15.21 at 9:50 am. Repros provided a revised date for expected clinical results from the first pivotal study of Androxal. TORM A/S
TRMD
fell 18.05% to $3.27. TORM's trailing-twelve-month ROE is -91.52%. Jos. A Bank Clothiers
JOSB
shares lost 15.69% to $39.01. Jos. A Bank Clothiers projects its FY12 net income to be around 20% lower than the prior year. Chanticleer Holdings
HOTR
dropped 11.10% to $2.4001. Chanticleer shares have dropped 55.00% over the past 52 weeks, while the S&P 500 index has gained 14.47% in the same period.

