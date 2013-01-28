BSD Medical Sells MicroThermX Microwave Ablation System

BSD Medical Corporation

BSDM

(Company or BSD) (www.BSDMedical.com), a leading provider of medical systems that utilize heat therapy to treat cancer, announced today that the Company has sold a MicroThermX^® Microwave Ablation (MicroThermX^®) system and antennas to P.J.V. Micromedics, P.C. (Micromedics). Micromedics is BSD's exclusive distributor in Greece for the MicroThermX^®. Micromedics is a leading, medical, specialty distributor in Greece and has established relationships with key opinion leaders in the interventional radiology field. Their extensive sales network provides a dedicated team of market specialists presenting the advantages of the MicroThermX^® to hospitals throughout Greece. Micromedics sells strategically adjacent products to the same clinicians targeted for the MicroThermX^®. Greece has a very progressive medical market. There are a large number of practicing physicians working in Greece. Imports constitute approximately 93% of the medical device market. High value medical equipment is imported in both the public and private healthcare sectors.