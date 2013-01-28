ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

BSD Medical Sells MicroThermX Microwave Ablation System

by Benzinga Staff, Benzinga Editor
January 28, 2013 9:21 AM | 1 min read
BSD Medical Corporation
BSDM
(Company or BSD) (www.BSDMedical.com), a leading provider of medical systems that utilize heat therapy to treat cancer, announced today that the Company has sold a MicroThermX^® Microwave Ablation (MicroThermX^®) system and antennas to P.J.V. Micromedics, P.C. (Micromedics). Micromedics is BSD's exclusive distributor in Greece for the MicroThermX^®. Micromedics is a leading, medical, specialty distributor in Greece and has established relationships with key opinion leaders in the interventional radiology field. Their extensive sales network provides a dedicated team of market specialists presenting the advantages of the MicroThermX^® to hospitals throughout Greece. Micromedics sells strategically adjacent products to the same clinicians targeted for the MicroThermX^®. Greece has a very progressive medical market. There are a large number of practicing physicians working in Greece. Imports constitute approximately 93% of the medical device market. High value medical equipment is imported in both the public and private healthcare sectors.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: NewsAsset Sales