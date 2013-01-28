ñol

DCP Midstream Partners Raises Qtr. Distribution from $0.68 to $0.69/Unit

by Benzinga Staff, Benzinga Editor
January 28, 2013 9:17 AM | 27 seconds read
DCP Midstream Partners, LP
DPM
today announced that the board of directors of its general partner declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.69 per unit for the quarter ended December 31, 2012. This represents an increase of 1.5 percent over the last quarterly distribution of $0.68 per unit paid November 14, 2012. The quarterly cash distribution will be paid February 14, 2013, to unitholders of record at the close of business February 7, 2013. This quarterly distribution equates to $2.76 per unit on an annual basis.

