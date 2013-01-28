Galectin Therapeutics Publishes Proceeds by ACS on Symposium

Galectin Therapeutics

GALT

, the leading developer of therapeutics that target galectin proteins to treat fibrosis and cancer, today announced that the American Chemical Society (ACS), as part of its ACS Symposium Series, has published online the proceedings from the galectin-focused symposium hosted by Galectin Therapeutics, Galectins and Disease Implications for Targeted Therapeutics. The book is edited by Dr. Anatole Klyosov, Chief Scientist at Galectin, and Dr. Peter G. Traber, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Medical Officer of Galectin. “The reviews in this compendium by international experts provide a clear picture of the emerging importance of galectin proteins in a wide variety of diseases,” said Dr. Traber. “As evidenced by this symposium, there is great interest in continuing to expand the therapeutic applications for galectin-targeted proteins and we are thrilled that Galectin Therapeutics is at the forefront of that translational medicine, with compounds in development for the treatment of liver fibrosis, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) liver disease, and advanced metastatic melanoma.” This peer reviewed compendium focuses on galectins in disease and was inspired by topics discussed at the international symposium hosted by Galectin Therapeutics, “Galectin Function and Therapeutics”, which took place in Boston in September, 2012. This comprehensive guide, organized as a series of mini-reviews by leading experts on galectins and their biomedical and therapeutic applications, provides current understandings of galectin proteins and their role in inflammatory pathophysiology, as well as their potential utility in drug design of targeted therapeutics. It is designed to help chemical scientists, biologists, oncologists and gastroenterologists to understand the important role that galectins play in disease and that carbohydrate-based drugs may have in treatment of liver fibrosis, cancer and other inflammatory diseases.