Benzinga's Top Pre-Market Gainers

Furiex Pharmaceuticals

FURX

moved up 40.87% to $29.92 in the pre-market session. Analysts at Canaccord initiated coverage on shares of Furiex with a “buy” rating. salesforce.com

CRM

surged 3.28% to $179.56 in the pre-market session. Salesforce.com announced its plans for a 4-for-1 stock split. Best Buy Co

BBY

soared 3.23% to $16.30 in the pre-market trading. Analysts at BB&T Capital upgraded Best Buy from “hold” to “buy.” ASML Holding NV

ASML

added 3.04% to $76.29 in the pre-market session. Analysts at Citigroup upgraded ASML from “neutral” to “buy.”