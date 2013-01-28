ñol

Benzinga's Top Pre-Market Gainers

by Benzinga Staff, Benzinga Editor
January 28, 2013 8:43 AM | 1 min read
Furiex Pharmaceuticals
FURX
moved up 40.87% to $29.92 in the pre-market session. Analysts at Canaccord initiated coverage on shares of Furiex with a “buy” rating. salesforce.com
CRM
surged 3.28% to $179.56 in the pre-market session. Salesforce.com announced its plans for a 4-for-1 stock split. Best Buy Co
BBY
soared 3.23% to $16.30 in the pre-market trading. Analysts at BB&T Capital upgraded Best Buy from “hold” to “buy.” ASML Holding NV
ASML
added 3.04% to $76.29 in the pre-market session. Analysts at Citigroup upgraded ASML from “neutral” to “buy.”

