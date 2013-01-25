First Potomac Realty Trust Reports Tax Reporting Info

First Potomac Realty Trust

, a leading owner of office and industrial properties in the greater Washington, D.C. region, today announced the tax reporting information (Federal 1099) for the year 2012 distributions on its common and preferred shares. The information in this release is based on the preliminary results of the Company's tax filings and is subject to correction or adjustment when the filings are completed. The income tax treatment for the 2012 distributions for First Potomac Realty Trust Common Stock CUSIP# 33610F109 traded on the NYSE under ticker symbol "FPO" is as follows: Distribution Type Record Dates Payment Dates Distributions per Share Ordinary Taxable Dividend Return of Capital 2/3/2012 2/10/2012 $0.20 $--- $0.200000 5/4/2012 5/11/2012 $0.20 $--- $0.200000 8/3/2012 8/10/2012 $0.20 $--- $0.200000 11/5/2012 11/9/2012 $0.20 $--- $0.200000 TOTALS $0.80 $--- $0.800000 PERCENT 100.00% ---% 100.00% The income tax treatment for the 2012 distributions for First Potomac Realty Trust Preferred Stock CUSIP# 33610F307 traded on the NYSE under ticker symbol "FPO-PA" is as follows: Distribution Type Record Dates Payment Dates Distributions per Share Ordinary Taxable Dividend Capital Gains Return of Capital 2/3/2012 2/15/2012 $0.484375 $0.096045 $0.256254 $0.132076 5/4/2012 5/15/2012 $0.484375 $0.096045 $0.256254 $0.132076 8/3/2012 8/15/2012 $0.484375 $0.096045 $0.256254 $0.132076 11/5/2012 11/15/2012 $0.484375 $0.096045 $0.256254 $0.132076 TOTALS $1.937500 $0.384181 $1.025015 $0.528304 PERCENT 100.00% 19.83% 52.90% 27.27% The dividends classified above as ordinary income do not represent "qualified dividend income" and therefore are not eligible for reduced rates. The Company did not incur any foreign taxes. This information represents preliminary income allocations. For shareholders subject to alternative minimum tax, your share of the 2012 alternative minimum tax adjustment items can be calculated by multiplying the ordinary taxable dividend amount in box 1a of the 2012 Form 1099-DIV by 35.8%. Please consult your tax advisor for proper treatment of this adjustment item.