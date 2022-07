Donaldson Company, Inc.

DCI

, announced today that its Board of Directors has increased the quarterly common stock cash dividend by 11 percent, from 9 cents per share to 10 cents per share. The Board declared a regular cash dividend of 10 cents per share, payable March 8^th to Shareholders of record as of February 15^th. As of December 31^st, there were approximately 146,600,000 shares outstanding.