Monarch Financial Holdings Raises Qtr. Dividend to $0.05/Share

by Benzinga Staff, Benzinga Editor
January 25, 2013 1:03 PM | 23 seconds read
Monarch Financial Holdings, Inc.
MNRK
, the holding company for Monarch Bank, announced that on January 23, 2013, its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share on its common stock. The dividend is payable on February 28, 2013 to shareholders of record on February 11, 2013. The amount and declaration of future cash dividends are subject to Board of Director's approval in addition to regulatory restrictions

